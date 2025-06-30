 Robert de Niro Joins The Wiggles In New York - Noise11.com
Robert De Niro meets The Wiggles from The Wiggles Facebook page

Robert De Niro meets The Wiggles from The Wiggles Facebook page

Robert de Niro Joins The Wiggles In New York

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2025

in News

The Wiggles has a special guest at their New York show this week. Hollywood legend Robert De Niro took his two year old daughter Gia to the show. Gia is De Niro’s seventh child. De Niro was 79 when she was born to mother Tiffany Chen.

The Wiggles have posted pictures from the backstage meet and greet on their socials. Watch a video of the meeting here:

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1Asc3qQSFT/

Recently on BBC Radio 2 De Niro said he often watches The Wiggles with his daughter. “I didn’t know of them until I started seeing them, and my daughter loves to watch them,” he told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show. “They’re great…They have a lot of energy.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chris Cheney and Scott Owen of The Living End at Red Hot Summer 2024. Photo by Peter Walsh, son of Peter Walsh
The Living End Premiere Second New Song of 2025 ‘Strange Place’

The Living End has another new song for 2025. ‘Strange Place’ is starting to piece together the upcoming and still yet untitled ninth album for the band.

2 days ago
Sarah McLachlan
Sarah McLachlan To Release First Album In Nearly A Decade

Sarah McLachlan will release ‘Better Broken’, her first album since 2016’s ‘Wonderland’ on 19 September.

3 days ago
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Zak Starkey Warns Joey Waronker to Not Fcuk Up Oasis

Former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey has warned new sticksman Joey Waronker, "Don't fcuk it up".

4 days ago
Van Halen To Release Expanded 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Balance’

Van Halen’s 10th album ‘Balance’ is marked for an expanded reissue for 15 August 2025.

4 days ago
Stereophonics (supplied Live Nation)
Stereophonics Perform Their Headline Show on Isle of Wight

Welsh band Stereophonics returned to The Isle of Wight Festival 2025, captivating a massive crowd with a headline performance packed with fan favorites. Their set, featuring anthems like 'Dakota,' 'Have A Nice Day,' and 'Maybe Tomorrow,' solidified their status as one of the UK's premier live acts, nearly a decade after their last appearance at the iconic festival.

June 23, 2025
The Cranberries
The Cranberries To Release 3LP 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘No Need To Argue’

The Cranberries ‘No Need To Argue’ will have its 30th anniversary on 3 October 1994.

June 21, 2025
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Judith Owen Performs Stunning Version of Crowded House Classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’

New Orleans based jazz chanteuse Judith Owen gave Melbourne a rare treat this week with her stunning rendition of the Crowded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’.

June 20, 2025