Robert de Niro Joins The Wiggles In New York - Noise11.com

The Wiggles has a special guest at their New York show this week. Hollywood legend Robert De Niro took his two year old daughter Gia to the show. Gia is De Niro’s seventh child. De Niro was 79 when she was born to mother Tiffany Chen.

The Wiggles have posted pictures from the backstage meet and greet on their socials. Watch a video of the meeting here:

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1Asc3qQSFT/

Recently on BBC Radio 2 De Niro said he often watches The Wiggles with his daughter. “I didn’t know of them until I started seeing them, and my daughter loves to watch them,” he told the Scott Mills Breakfast Show. “They’re great…They have a lot of energy.”

