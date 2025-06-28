 The Living End Premiere Second New Song of 2025 ‘Strange Place’ - Noise11.com
Chris Cheney and Scott Owen of The Living End at Red Hot Summer 2024. Photo by Peter Walsh, son of Peter Walsh

Chris Cheney and Scott Owen of The Living End at Red Hot Summer 2024. Photo by Peter Walsh, son of Peter Walsh

The Living End Premiere Second New Song of 2025 ‘Strange Place’

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2025

in News

The Living End has another new song for 2025. ‘Strange Place’ is starting to piece together the upcoming and still yet untitled ninth album for the band.

‘Strange Place’ addresses the madness of today’s world created by the world leaders. Singer/guitarist Chris Cheney said, “News flash! It’s getting crazy out there! I look around and I see a lot of people that just can’t make sense of where this world is heading.

“It’s become a ‘Strange Place’; a giant asylum full of fragile, disconnected and disillusioned people that aren’t coping.

Mental health, the cost of living, social media, the threat of war, increasing youth related crime, online toxicity, a whole generation trying to learn in real time how to function and cope with a world spinning too fast and run by lunatics.”

Check out ‘Strange Place’.

It has been seven years since the last The Living End album ‘Wunderbar’, the longest stretch inbetween albums every for The Living End.

The Living End’s first song of 2025 was ‘Alfie’, released in May 2025.

