Regurgitator Rack Up The Singles For The ‘Jukeboxxin’ Tour - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s Regurgitator have released over 50 singles. Think about it. If you were to list all of the Regurgitator singles by A side and B side there are enough songs for Regurgitator to have a Regurgitator Hottest 100 of just Regurgitator songs.

Its certainly enough to curate down to a setlist and go on the road and that is exactly what Regurgitator are planning to do. ‘Jukeboxxin’ will keep Regurgitator gainly employed from 14 November until 13 December 2025, with the tour starting in Darwin and ending in Sydney.

JUKEBOXXIN’

– with a fistful of fizzers

2025 retrospective singles tour!

with special guests DEM MOB

FRI 14 NOV darwin garramilla MAYBERRY

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

SAT 15 NOV alice springs mparntwe ALICE BREWING CO

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

THUR 20 NOV belgrave wurundjeri SOOKI LOUNGE

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

FRI 21 NOV castlemaine dja dja wurrung THEATRE ROYAL

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

SAT 22 NOV & SUN 23 NOV (arvo) sale gunaikurnai LIVEATTHEBUNDY*

Plus special guests LAURA & THE HELL CUTZ

FRI 28 NOV warrnambool WHALERS HOTEL

Plus special guests DEM MOB and DISGRUNTLED CIVIL SERVANT.

SAT 29 NOV torquay wadawurrung TORQUAY HOTEL

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

SUN 30 NOV frankston bunurong SINGING BIRD* (all-ages)

Plus special guests TONGUE DISOLVER and RUB.

FRI 5 DEC port macquarie guruk FINNIANS

Plus special guests DEM MOB and MEDIOCRE SUNRISE.

SAT 6 DEC coffs harbour gumbaynggirr THE HOEY MOEY

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

FRI 12 DEC woy woy EVERGLADES

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

SAT 13 DEC avalon beach garigal AVALON RSL

Plus special guests DEM MOB.

Also playing:

SAT 25 OCT brisbane meanjin ZED50 – ROMA ST PARKLAND

50 years of 4ZZZ radio featuring… THE SAINTS 73-78, REGURGITATOR, TROPICAL FUCK STORM, FULL FLOWER MOON BAND, BIG NOTER, BUTTERFINGERS, SCREAMFEEDER, NICE BISCUIT, PARTY DOZEN, DANCINGWATER, FLANGIPANIS, PLATONIC SEX & VELOCIRAPTOR.

4ZZZ Subscribers discount available

SAT 1 NOV adelaide tarntanya ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

with GRINSPOON and MOLLY ROCKET

Tickets SOLD OUT

SAT 8 NOV perth boorloo RED HILL AUDITORIUM

with GRINSPOON, BAD/DREEMS and LONESOME DOVE

Here is some insight into 10 of the best Regurgitator singles:

10 Popular Regurgitator Singles

1. ! (The Song Formerly Known As)

Possibly their biggest hit, this Prince-inspired electro-funk anthem became a Triple J and MTV staple.

2. Polyester Girl

A quirky and catchy synth-pop track that became their highest-charting single, hitting mainstream success in Australia.

3. Black Bugs

A fan favourite with clever lyrics about video game obsession, blending rock with electronic elements.

4. Kong Foo Sing

A break-out single that gained them attention for its catchy hooks and humorous lyrics referencing fortune cookies.

5. I Wanna Be a Nudist

A cheeky, punk-tinged tune with humorous social commentary, showing off their playful side.

6. Blubber Boy

A high-energy early single from their debut EP, beloved by fans and a staple of their early live shows.

7. Everyday Formula

An alt-rock banger with heavy riffs and sci-fi vibes, showcasing their early aggressive style.

8. Super Straight

A slick, melodic single from their …art album, with a more polished pop-rock production.

9. Happiness (Rotting My Brain)

A later-era single with introspective lyrics wrapped in upbeat electronic pop.

10. Fat Cop

A scathing, energetic track that critiques authoritarianism with trademark satire and punk edge.

