Busta Rhymes Denies Assault Allegations as Former Assistant Files Federal Lawsuit - Noise11.com

In early August 2025, Dashiel Gables, also known as Divine and formerly employed by hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes, filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York. Gables alleges that in January he was physically assaulted by Busta Rhymes during a confrontation in the lobby of the rapper’s Brooklyn residence, and that he endured wage violations and a hostile, abusive working environment.

According to the lawsuit, Gables claims he was punched twice in the face by Busta Rhymes, resulting in swelling and hospitalization. The altercation reportedly began after Gables answered a call from his daughter while on the job, prompting the rapper to scream, “Stay the fuck off your phone,” before striking him.

Beyond the alleged physical assault, the suit outlines a pattern of abusive behavior including verbal degradation, denial of overtime, and emotional distress. Gables asserts that Busta Rhymes routinely humiliated staff, spitting in their faces, smacking heads, using homophobic slurs, and ridiculing hearing issues, while enforcing long hours without proper wage statements or spread-of-hours pay as required under federal and New York labor laws.

Furthermore, Gables alleges that following the incident and his police report, he was effectively “black-balled” from the music industry, leading to substantial projected future earnings losses. He is now seeking compensatory, punitive, and liquidated damages for assault, battery, emotional distress, unpaid wages, overtime, and more.

Busta Rhymes has categorically denied all allegations in a statement to multiple outlets, including The Guardian and People. He insisted the claims are “completely and categorically” false and portrayed them as retaliation by a dismissed assistant aiming to “attack and damage” his reputation. He further revealed plans to file a countersuit, describing the lawsuit as “an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant.” He expressed confidence that “the truth will prevail”.

Background context: On January 10, 2025, Busta Rhymes turned himself in to authorities and was issued a desk appearance ticket on third-degree assault charges related to the incident in question, as first reported by AP, Entertainment Weekly, and others. His court appearance was scheduled for early February 2025.

This lawsuit arrives just days after Busta Rhymes received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, placing his legal predicament between a moment of public acclaim and serious allegations of wrongdoing.

As the legal process unfolds, the public and industry watchers await further courtroom developments, with both sides preparing for a battle marked by conflicting narratives and high stakes.

