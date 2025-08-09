Deftones' Tenth Studio Album ‘Private Music’ Is About To Drop - Noise11.com

Deftones 10th album ‘Private Music’ is set to release on 22 August 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records, marking the band’s first new album in nearly five years since Ohms.

The album was recorded and co-produced by Deftones alongside Nick Raskulinecz, their longtime collaborator who worked on Diamond Eyes (2010) and Koi No Yokan (2012). Recording took place across diverse settings including Malibu, Joshua Tree, and Nashville.

Private Music features 11 tracks:

1. my mind is a mountain

2. locked club

3. ecdysis

4. infinite source

5. souvenir

6. cXz

7. i think about you all the time

8. milk of the madonna

9. cut hands

10. metal dream

11. departing the body

Singles released so far

• “My Mind Is a Mountain” premiered as the lead single on 10 July 2025. The song blends heavy riffing with ambient textures and spans shoegaze, industrial, and alt-metal landscapes. Produced by Raskulinecz, it’s been praised for its dynamic intensity and sonic familiarity.

• On 8 August 2025, the band released the second single, “Milk of the Madonna,” further signaling the album’s lush and urgent aesthetic.

Deftones are launching a major North American tour commence 22 August, coinciding with the album’s release. They’ll also feature at festivals including Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Shaky Knees. Additionally, the Dia de los Deftones festival is slated for 1 November 2025 in San Diego, featuring acts like Clipse and Deafheaven.

Fans were teased about Private Music during a live performance at London’s Crystal Palace Park, where cryptic visuals revealed the album title and a hinted date of 10 July 2025—effectively pointing to the announcement of the lead single.

Deftones formed in Sacramento, California, in 1988, when high-school friends Chino Moreno (vocals/guitar), Stephen Carpenter (guitar), and Abe Cunningham (drums) began jamming together. Bassist Chi Cheng joined in 1990, rounding out the early line-up. Initially rooted in heavy metal and alternative styles, Deftones stood apart from their nu-metal peers through their atmospheric, textured sound.

They signed to Maverick Records in 1994, then released their debut album, Adrenaline, in 1995, laying the foundation for their powerful yet ethereal style. They followed with Around the Fur in 1997, and in 2000, the critically acclaimed White Pony elevated their artistry—earning double-platinum status and securing their place as innovators in alternative metal.

The band continued evolving through albums like Saturday Night Wrist (2006), which, despite internal tensions, received notable praise. They persevered through setbacks, including band member tragedies, and maintained artistic integrity throughout. Diamond Eyes (2010) and Koi No Yokan (2012) showcased refined production and emotional depth, followed by Gore (2016) and Ohms (2020), the latter receiving Grammy nominations.

