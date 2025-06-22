Stereophonics Perform Their Headline Show on Isle of Wight - Noise11.com

Welsh band Stereophonics returned to The Isle of Wight Festival 2025, captivating a massive crowd with a headline performance packed with fan favorites. Their set, featuring anthems like ‘Dakota,’ ‘Have A Nice Day,’ and ‘Maybe Tomorrow,’ solidified their status as one of the UK’s premier live acts, nearly a decade after their last appearance at the iconic festival.

The Main Stage was buzzing with energy throughout the day, kicking off under glorious sunshine with 5 Degrees North. A truly historic moment saw Emmanuel Kelly become the festival’s first differently-abled musician to perform on the Main Stage. Pop sensation Mae Muller previewed a brand-new single, ‘Hello Kitty,’ performing it live for the very first first time.

The afternoon continued with high-energy sets from The Saw Doctors and indie darlings Razorlight, who got the crowd singing along to ‘America’ and ‘Golden Touch.’ Nostalgia hit hard as Busted unleashed hits like ‘Year 3000’ and ‘Air Hostess,’ followed by a masterful performance from acclaimed songwriter Paul Heaton. The Main Stage crescendoed with The Script, whose frontman Danny O’Donoghue famously ventured into the crowd during a passionate delivery of ‘Hall Of Fame’ and ‘Breakeven’.

Over in the Big Top, the day began with The Bracknall and The Clause, leading into the indie-folk sounds of Matilda Mann. TikTok and podcast host Arthur Hill brought his signature feel-good vibe, while Pale Waves delivered a standout performance. Mercury Prize winners English Teacher and post-punk outfit Yard Act kept the momentum soaring, before Britpop legends Supergrass closed the Big Top with a festival masterclass.

Today marks the final day of the festival, with Justin Timberlake set to headline the Main Stage. Festival-goers can also look forward to performances from Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, James, Remember Monday, Texas, and many more, rounding off an unforgettable weekend for over 55,000 attendees.

Stereophonics Australia Spring Tour 2025

Friday October 17, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday October 18, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Monday October 20 and Tuesues October 21, Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday October 24 and Saturday October 25, Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook