John Butler Trio To Tour New Album Prism - Noise11.com

John Butler will start his national Australian tour on the same day his new album Prism is released.

The Prism Tour will kick off in Bunbury, WA on September 5.

Butler said, “I am really looking forward to touring Oz again with the band for the Prism album launch. Loving playing with Ian Peres, Michael Boase and reuniting with Michael Barker on the drums. We’ve been having such a great time bringing these new songs to life on stage and the older songs are sounding BETTER THAN ever. Sorry couldn’t help myself!”

‘PRISM’ is Season Three of Butler’s Four Season roll-out – following Season One’s album of meditations (‘Running River’) and Season Two’s fully instrumental album (‘Still Searching’).

JOHN BUTLER ‘PRISM Tour’

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA

Friday September 5

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth, WA

Saturday September 6

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday September 10

Presented In Association With The Adelaide Guitar Festival

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic

Thursday September 11

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, Vic

Friday September 12

Civic Hall, Ballarat, Vic

Saturday September 13

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Tuesday September 16

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday September 17

The Station, Sunshine Coast, Qld

Thursday September 18

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, Qld

Friday September 19

Presented In Association With The Brisbane Festival

The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, Qld

Sunday September 21

Moncrieff Theatre, Bundaberg, Qld**

Tuesday September 30

Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, NT*

Thursday October 2

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns, Qld*

Saturday October 4

Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville, Qld**

Sunday October 5

Presented in association with Northern Australian Festival of Arts

Tickets on sale Friday June 20 at 12pm local time from johnbutlertrio.com

*With The Waifs

**Emma Donovan not playing, special guests to be confirmed

