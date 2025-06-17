John Butler Trio To Tour New Album Prism - Noise11.com

John Butler will start his national Australian tour on the same day his new album Prism is released.
The Prism Tour will kick off in Bunbury, WA on September 5.
Butler said, “I am really looking forward to touring Oz again with the band for the Prism album launch. Loving playing with Ian Peres, Michael Boase and reuniting with Michael Barker on the drums. We’ve been having such a great time bringing these new songs to life on stage and the older songs are sounding BETTER THAN ever. Sorry couldn’t help myself!”
‘PRISM’ is Season Three of Butler’s Four Season roll-out – following Season One’s album of meditations (‘Running River’) and Season Two’s fully instrumental album (‘Still Searching’).
JOHN BUTLER ‘PRISM Tour’
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA
Friday September 5
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth, WA
Saturday September 6
Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Wednesday September 10
Presented In Association With The Adelaide Guitar Festival
Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, Vic
Thursday September 11
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, Vic
Friday September 12
Civic Hall, Ballarat, Vic
Saturday September 13
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Tuesday September 16
Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday September 17
The Station, Sunshine Coast, Qld
Thursday September 18
Princess Theatre, Brisbane, Qld
Friday September 19
Presented In Association With The Brisbane Festival
The Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, Qld
Sunday September 21
Moncrieff Theatre, Bundaberg, Qld**
Tuesday September 30
Darwin Ski Club, Darwin, NT*
Thursday October 2
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns, Qld*
Saturday October 4
Townsville Civic Theatre, Townsville, Qld**
Sunday October 5
Presented in association with Northern Australian Festival of Arts
Tickets on sale Friday June 20 at 12pm local time from johnbutlertrio.com
*With The Waifs
**Emma Donovan not playing, special guests to be confirmed
