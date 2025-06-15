Lenny Kravitz To Tour Australia for the Third Time - Noise11.com

Lenny Kravitz has only toured Australia twice. That was in 1994 and then 2012. After 13 years, Lenny is coming back for his third Australian tour.

Here’s what a Lenny Kravitz show looked like in April in France:

Bring It On (from It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)

Minister of Rock ‘n Roll (from Baptism, 2004)

TK421 (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)

Always on the Run (from Mama Said, 1991)

I Belong to You (from 5, 1998)

Stillness of Heart (from Lenny, 2001)

Believe (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Honey (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)

Paralyzed (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)

Low (from Raise Vibration, 2018)

The Chamber (from Strut, 2014)

I’ll Be Waiting (from It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over (from Mama Said, 1991)

Again (from Greatest Hits, 2000)

American Woman (from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, soundtrack, 1999)

Fly Away (from 5, 1998)

Are You Gonna Go My Way (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Encore:

Let Love Rule (from Let Love Rule, 1989)

Lenny’s Australian tour will include a performance at the bp Grand Final in Adelaide and a regional trip to Mildura.

City Council Mayor Helen Healy speaking on the economic impact for Mildura and the region; “We are so excited to once again be hosting an international act at the Mildura Sporting Precinct. This is a major win for our region and a testament to the success of hosting world-class events like the Kings of Leon concert in 2022. The economic impact of that event on our region was truly significant – injecting over $2 million into the local economy, generating more than 9,000 overnight stays, and drawing 4,000 visitors to our community. Bring on November – we can’t wait to see Lenny Kravitz live at MSP!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lenny Kravitz and his band back to Australia! This dynamic live show is not to be missed. Lenny will perform all the hits, along with fan favourites from Blue Electric Light. The energy, vocal power, and stage presence of Kravitz and his exhilarating band are truly outstanding.” Tim McGregor – Global Head of Touring – TEG LIVE

LENNY KRAVITZ

BLUE ELECTRIC LIGHT 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday, 18 November | Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday, 19 November | Newcastle | Entertainment Centre

Friday, 21 November |Brisbane | Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, 25 November |Melbourne | John Cain Arena

Friday, 28 November |Mildura | Sporting Precinct

Saturday, 29 November |Adelaide | bp Adelaide Grand Final

with special guest Jet

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook