 Lenny Kravitz To Tour Australia for the Third Time - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz To Tour Australia for the Third Time

by Noise11.com on June 16, 2025

in News

Lenny Kravitz has only toured Australia twice. That was in 1994 and then 2012. After 13 years, Lenny is coming back for his third Australian tour.

Here’s what a Lenny Kravitz show looked like in April in France:

Bring It On (from It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)
Minister of Rock ‘n Roll (from Baptism, 2004)
TK421 (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)
Always on the Run (from Mama Said, 1991)
I Belong to You (from 5, 1998)
Stillness of Heart (from Lenny, 2001)
Believe (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)
Honey (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)
Paralyzed (from Blue Electric Light, 2004)
Low (from Raise Vibration, 2018)
The Chamber (from Strut, 2014)
I’ll Be Waiting (from It Is Time For A Love Revolution, 2008)
It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over (from Mama Said, 1991)
Again (from Greatest Hits, 2000)
American Woman (from Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, soundtrack, 1999)
Fly Away (from 5, 1998)
Are You Gonna Go My Way (from Are You Gonna Go My Way, 1993)

Encore:
Let Love Rule (from Let Love Rule, 1989)

Lenny’s Australian tour will include a performance at the bp Grand Final in Adelaide and a regional trip to Mildura.

City Council Mayor Helen Healy speaking on the economic impact for Mildura and the region; “We are so excited to once again be hosting an international act at the Mildura Sporting Precinct. This is a major win for our region and a testament to the success of hosting world-class events like the Kings of Leon concert in 2022. The economic impact of that event on our region was truly significant – injecting over $2 million into the local economy, generating more than 9,000 overnight stays, and drawing 4,000 visitors to our community. Bring on November – we can’t wait to see Lenny Kravitz live at MSP!”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lenny Kravitz and his band back to Australia! This dynamic live show is not to be missed. Lenny will perform all the hits, along with fan favourites from Blue Electric Light. The energy, vocal power, and stage presence of Kravitz and his exhilarating band are truly outstanding.” Tim McGregor – Global Head of Touring – TEG LIVE

LENNY KRAVITZ
BLUE ELECTRIC LIGHT 2025 AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Tuesday, 18 November | Sydney | Qudos Bank Arena
Wednesday, 19 November | Newcastle | Entertainment Centre
Friday, 21 November |Brisbane | Entertainment Centre
Tuesday, 25 November |Melbourne | John Cain Arena
Friday, 28 November |Mildura | Sporting Precinct
Saturday, 29 November |Adelaide | bp Adelaide Grand Final

with special guest Jet

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Named FIFA Music Ambassador

Robbie Williams has been confirmed as the Official FIFA Music Ambassador, marking a significant new alliance between the worlds of music and football. In his first official engagement in this ongoing global role, Williams today announced the release of the first-ever Official FIFA Anthem, ‘Desire,’ set to premiere at the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Miami.

1 day ago
Mariah Carey credit Ethan James Green
Mariah Carey Premieres ‘Type Dangerous’ Video

Mariah Carey’s ‘Type Dangerous’ video is here for you all to see.

1 day ago
Def Leppard Hysteria
Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard In Remission After Battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell is "completely clean" of cancer.

2 days ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Peter O’Doherty’s ‘High On the Rocks’ Is The Latest Preview of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ Album

Dog Trumpet have premiered another preview of the upcoming ‘Live Forever’ album. ‘High On The Rocks’ is a Peter O’Doherty song.

3 days ago
Stereophonics (supplied Live Nation)
Rich Jones of Stereophonics Joins Noise11 to Announce Australian Eighth tour

Stereophonics will return to Australia in October for their eighth tour. Stereophonics co-founder Rich Jones joins Noise11.com to make the announcement with Paul Cashmere. Watch the video:

3 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse Appear To Tease New Album

Muse appear to be teasing a new song called Unravelling.

3 days ago
Westlife
Westlife Plan 25th Anniversary Activity

Westlife are planning a new album and some "special shows" to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

3 days ago