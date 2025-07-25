Oasis Release Live ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ from Manchester 11 July 2025 - Noise11.com

Oasis have released a 2025 live recording of ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ from their hometown Manchester concert on 11 July 2025.

The original version of ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ was from the debut Oasis album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 1994. It was the fourth and final single off the album. It reached number 7 in the UK, which was the highest charting single off the album in the UK after ‘Supersonic’ (no 31), ‘Shakermaker’ (no 11) and ‘Live Forever’ (no 8).

Rod Stewart also covered the song in 1998 for his ‘When We Were The Boys’ album.

Oasis are playing the song in their 2025 setlist.

11 July, 2025 Oasis setlist Manchester

Hello (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Acquiesce (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Morning Glory (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Some Might Say (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Bring It On Down (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Fade Away (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Supersonic (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Roll With It (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Talk Tonight (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Half the World Away (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Little by Little (from Heathen Chemistry, 2002)

D’You Know What I Mean? (from Be Here Now, 1997)

Stand by Me (from Be Here Now, 1997)

Cast No Shadow (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Slide Away (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Whatever (single, 1994)

Live Forever (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Encore:

The Masterplan (from The Masterplan, 1998)

Don’t Look Back in Anger (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Wonderwall (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Champagne Supernova (from What’s The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

OASIS LIVE ’25: AUSTRALIAN DATES

With special guests Ball Park Music

Fri 31 Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*

Sat 1 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*

Tue 4 Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne*

Fri 7 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney*

Sat 8 Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney*

*LIMITED PRODUCTION HOLD TICKETS

