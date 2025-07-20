Lucinda Williams Locks In A Headline Show At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com

Lucinda Williams will play one headline show in Australia in August when she tours as special guest of Paul Kelly.
The show at the Sydney Opera House will take place on 31 August. It will be part concert, part reading, part cinematic memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets will see the singer pair live performance with visuals and spoken passages from her memoir.
LUCINDA WILLIAMS
AUSTRALIA
AUGUST 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via www.frontiertouring.com/lucindawilliams
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 23 July (11am AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 24 July (12pm AEST)
Sunday 31 August
Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
sydneyoperahouse.com
Also playing:
PAUL KELLY
with special guests Lucinda Williams and her band (USA) + Fanny Lumsden (AU)
Reb Fountain (NZ)
TICKETS ON SALE NOW
via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly
Tuesday 26 August
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Friday 29 August
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 30 August
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Tuesday 2 September
MyState Bank Arena | Hobart, TAS
Thursday 4 September
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
Saturday 6 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 7 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Noise11.com
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Noise11 on Instagram
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook