Lucinda Williams Locks In A Headline Show At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com

Lucinda Williams will play one headline show in Australia in August when she tours as special guest of Paul Kelly.

The show at the Sydney Opera House will take place on 31 August. It will be part concert, part reading, part cinematic memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets will see the singer pair live performance with visuals and spoken passages from her memoir.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

AUSTRALIA

AUGUST 2025

Sunday 31 August

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

