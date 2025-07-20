 Lucinda Williams Locks In A Headline Show At Sydney Opera House - Noise11.com
Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Lucinda Williams Locks In A Headline Show At Sydney Opera House

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2025

in News

Lucinda Williams will play one headline show in Australia in August when she tours as special guest of Paul Kelly.

The show at the Sydney Opera House will take place on 31 August. It will be part concert, part reading, part cinematic memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets will see the singer pair live performance with visuals and spoken passages from her memoir.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS
AUSTRALIA
AUGUST 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE 
via www.frontiertouring.com/lucindawilliams
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 23 July (11am AEST)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 24 July (12pm AEST)

Sunday 31 August
Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
sydneyoperahouse.com

Also playing:

PAUL KELLY 
with special guests Lucinda Williams and her band (USA) + Fanny Lumsden (AU) 
Reb Fountain (NZ) 

TICKETS ON SALE NOW 
via frontiertouring.com/paulkelly

Tuesday 26 August 
RAC Arena | Perth, WA 

 Friday 29 August 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD 

Saturday 30 August 
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW 

Tuesday 2 September 
MyState Bank Arena | Hobart, TAS 

Thursday 4 September 
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA 

Saturday 6 September
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC 

Sunday 7 September  
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC 

