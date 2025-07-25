 John Butler Premieres ‘King of California’ Live Video - Noise11.com
John Butler has a new live video for the song ‘King of California’ from Butler’s ‘PRISM’ album coming 5 September 2025.

‘PRISM’ is the 10th album for Butler. It is a completely solo record made with Pond producer James Ireland. The album is the third instalment in Butler’s Four Season series following on the ‘Running River’ and ‘Still Searching’.

John Butler’s Four Seasons series is a collection of instrumental pieces that musically reflect the mood, energy, and atmosphere of each season — Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring — through intricate acoustic guitar compositions.

While best known as frontman of the John Butler Trio, this series showcases Butler in a more intimate, solo instrumental setting, focusing on fingerstyle guitar without vocals.

Rather than releasing the pieces as a single album, Butler shared each seasonal piece individually throughout the year 2023–2024, aligning them with the actual seasons in Australia.

The performances were filmed and recorded in Butler’s home studio in Western Australia, emphasizing a stripped-back, raw connection to the environment and time of year.

Each release in the Four Seasons series includes a video featuring natural imagery — forests, beaches, weather changes — that corresponds to the seasonal mood, enhancing the meditative and reflective nature of the music.

PRISM tracklisting:

1. Going Solo
2. King of California
3. Gets No Better
4. So Sorry
5. The Way Back
6. Doing Just Fine
7. Hand in Mine
8. Trippin On You
9. Outta My Head
10. Let Yourself Go
11. Leave The Rest To Earth
12. Wings to Fly

