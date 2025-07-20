The Living End Announce First Album In Seven Years ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’ - Noise11.com

The Living End have revealed details of their ninth studio album ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’, coming within two days of exactly seven years since the previous album ‘Wunderbar’.

The Living End have been drip feeding us new songs in 2025. ‘Alfie’ and ‘Strange Place’ were the first wto singles and now check out the third track, the title track from the album.

Chris Cheney describes this new album as minimal. Chris said, “We did not want to make a big, over-the-top record with a hundred parts. We’ve made those records. This one had to sound like a slick machine. Trim the fat. Yeah, there are those harmonies and extra guitar bits. But a big part of the writing was knowing what a song didn’t need.”

I ONLY TRUST ROCK N ROLL TRACK LISTING

1. Alfie

2. Roller

3. Strange Place

4. Private Hell

5. Rain The Parade

6. Don’t Tell Me

7. Misery

8. Public Holiday

9. Camera

10. Gypsy Blood

11. I Only Trust Rock n Roll

Andy Strachan describes the gigs as a workout. “The best gigs are when we come off completely rooted. We leave nothing behind,” Strachan says. Scott Owen adds, “We’ve been through a lot together, and we’ve learned when to get out of each other’s way. At the end of the day, it’s about three guys, plugged in, going for it. No tricks. Songs that hit hard and mean something.”

To go with the new album there is also a new tour. The Living End will play two sets per night with the complete album self-titled debut album from 1998 performed in the second set.

‘The Living End’ (1998)

1. Prisoner Of Society

2. Growing Up (Falling Down)

3. Second Solution

4. West End Riot

5. Bloody Mary

6. Monday

7. All Torn Down

8. Save The Day

9. Trapped

10. Have They Forgotten

11. Fly Away

12. I Want A Day

13. Sleep On It

14. Closing In

THE LIVING END I ONLY TRUST ROCK N ROLL TOUR

Tickets are on sale Friday 25 July at 10am local time from thelivingend.com.au

Saturday 8 November, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday 14 November, Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday 22 November, Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne

Saturday 29 November, Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Friday 12 December, On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...