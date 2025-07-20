 The Living End Announce First Album In Seven Years ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’ - Noise11.com
The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson

The Living End Announce First Album In Seven Years ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2025

in News

The Living End have revealed details of their ninth studio album ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’, coming within two days of exactly seven years since the previous album ‘Wunderbar’.

The Living End have been drip feeding us new songs in 2025. ‘Alfie’ and ‘Strange Place’ were the first wto singles and now check out the third track, the title track from the album.

Chris Cheney describes this new album as minimal. Chris said, “We did not want to make a big, over-the-top record with a hundred parts. We’ve made those records. This one had to sound like a slick machine. Trim the fat. Yeah, there are those harmonies and extra guitar bits. But a big part of the writing was knowing what a song didn’t need.”

I ONLY TRUST ROCK N ROLL TRACK LISTING

1. Alfie
2. Roller
3. Strange Place
4. Private Hell
5. Rain The Parade
6. Don’t Tell Me
7. Misery
8. Public Holiday
9. Camera
10. Gypsy Blood
11. I Only Trust Rock n Roll

Andy Strachan describes the gigs as a workout. “The best gigs are when we come off completely rooted. We leave nothing behind,” Strachan says. Scott Owen adds, “We’ve been through a lot together, and we’ve learned when to get out of each other’s way. At the end of the day, it’s about three guys, plugged in, going for it. No tricks. Songs that hit hard and mean something.”

To go with the new album there is also a new tour. The Living End will play two sets per night with the complete album self-titled debut album from 1998 performed in the second set.

‘The Living End’ (1998)

1. Prisoner Of Society
2. Growing Up (Falling Down)
3. Second Solution
4. West End Riot
5. Bloody Mary
6. Monday
7. All Torn Down
8. Save The Day
9. Trapped
10. Have They Forgotten
11. Fly Away
12. I Want A Day
13. Sleep On It
14. Closing In

THE LIVING END I ONLY TRUST ROCK N ROLL TOUR

Tickets are on sale Friday 25 July at 10am local time from thelivingend.com.au

Saturday 8 November, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Friday 14 November, Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Saturday 22 November, Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne
Saturday 29 November, Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
Friday 12 December, On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

