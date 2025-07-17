 Gavin Rossdale Says New Bush Album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ Made Him “Basic” - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale Says New Bush Album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ Made Him “Basic”

by Paul Cashmere on July 17, 2025

in News

Gavin Rossdale’s 10th Bush album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is a brutal inner reflection which he says made him “basic”.

‘I Beat Loneliness’ documents Rossdale’s personal journey. His lyrics are so honest they became not only therapy for Gavin, but also a guide for others feeling broken.

In a revealing interview with Noise11.com, Gavin says of the lyrical content of the new Bush album, “I really wanted to make something that was the most authentic record possible. I thought the most authentic I could be was to be the most deepest, honest, open version of myself”.

Gavin uses the songs to help others. “If we have any role in this life of music I thought that it was really there to help people. That is a common thread when I meet people. The common thread is that this band has really been with me through thick and thin. It’s the greatest compliment you can give a songwriter but in the real world. Its not about being on radio or winning awards. It is about someone out in the world who is having a terrible day, puts on your music and somehow feels better. That is the real deal. That is when you know that is success”.

For ‘I Beat Loneliness’ Gavin’s starting point was looking at his life and connecting it with others. “I really reflected on that weirdly enough. I thought if I am going to make a record, make sure its really good and really connects with people. I just took this deep dive into myself and took some explorations and some admissions and some confessions. Some openness”.

‘I Beat Loneliness’ is as much about others as it is about Gavin. “I really want people to not feel like they are alone when they are going through the worst of times because people go through the worst of times but tend to only talk about the good times because no-one wants to be annoying. We traditionally hide the suffering. It is easier to compartmentalise. In some ways it is harmful. I believe in people living their life to the full, having a good time and getting the best out of life. Be good to each other, be good to yourself then life is just much more enjoyable. It is really basic. I became basic”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Gavin Rossdale.

‘I Beat Loneliness’ will be available worldwide on 18 July 2025.

