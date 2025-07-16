 Matt Cameron Says What's Next After Leaving Pearl Jam - Noise11.com
Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Matt Cameron Says What’s Next After Leaving Pearl Jam

by Music-News.com on July 16, 2025

in News

Matt Cameron is “still an active musician”, following his exit from Pearl Jam.

Cameron quit Pearl Jam earlier this month after “27 fantastic years”, and supporters have since speculated that he might hang up his drumsticks for good.

However, Matt has taken to social media to confirm he isn’t retiring just yet.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Thank you for the kind words of support and for the record, I’m still an active musician.”

Earlier this month, Matt – who joined in 1998, after Jack Irons left mid-tour following the release of studio album Yield – confirmed his departure from Pearl Jam.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam.

“Much love and respect to Jeff [Ament], Ed[die Vedder], Mike [McCready] and Stone [Gossard] for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, one filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter.

“I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey.

“More to follow. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

While Matt has now confirmed he is still active in the drumming game, he is yet to reveal the reason for his departure, or his future plans.

Following his exit, Pearl Jam said in a statement: “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always.

“He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rob Thomas (supplied TEG)
Rob Thomas Previews ‘All Day Nights’ Album With Two New Tracks

Rob Thomas has shared two new tracks ‘Hard To Be Happy’ and ‘Thrill Me’ from his upcoming ‘All Night Days’ albums.

1 day ago
Suicidal Tendencies supplied 2025
Suicidal Tendencies To Tour Australia, Now With Added Trujillo

Suicidal Tendencies will tour Australia again for their own shows in October November 2025 with a new member. Bass player Tye Trujillo is the son of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo.

1 day ago
The Charlatans 2025 supplied
Charlatans 14th Album Is ‘We Are Love’

Esteemed indie legends The Charlatans today usher in a new era with the announcement of their 14th studio album, 'We Are Love,' set for release on October 31st via BMG. The news arrives alongside the album's vibrant title track and lead single, 'We Are Love,' which the band recently debuted live to an ecstatic hometown crowd at Castlefield Bowl.

2 days ago
Fatboy Slim at Northern Soul Fish Shop St Kilda 19 March 2025 photo Winston Robinson
Fatboy Slim To Speak At His Book Launch

Get ready for a rare glimpse into the mind of a musical legend! Norman Cook, better known as Fatboy Slim, is set to host an exclusive evening at the Theatre Royal in Brighton on Tuesday, October 14, celebrating the launch of his highly anticipated debut book, It Ain’t Over... ’Til the Fatboy Sings.

2 days ago
Spinal Tap DVD
Spinal Tap’s Viv Savage (David Kaff) Dies At Age 79

David Kaff, best known as keyboardist Viv Savage in This Is Spinal Tap, has died peacefully in his sleep, aged 79.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams and Laura Pausini
Robbie Williams Releases ‘Desire’ FIFA Anthem with Laura Pausini

Robbie Williams has teamed up with Italian singer Laura Pausini for the official FIFA 2025 anthem ‘Desire’.

3 days ago
The Rasmus photo by Venla Shalin
The Rasmus Are Back With A New Song and Aussie Tour Announcement

The Rasmus have an album on the way, ‘Weirdo’ in September, a new song ‘Love Is A Bitch’ and an Aussie tour for 2026.

5 days ago