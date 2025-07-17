 Perry Farrell Files Lawsuit Against Jane's Addiction Members - Noise11.com
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Perry Farrell Files Lawsuit Against Jane’s Addiction Members

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2025

in News

Perry Farrell has filed a lawsuit against Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

The complaint, over the 2024 onstage altercation that derailed the band’s tour, comes just hours after the three members sued him earlier on Wednesday.

In the suit, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles and obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell maintains that the rest of the band were the original aggressors in the September 2024 incident that culminated in him punching Navarro on stage.

He claimed in the suit that the band took part in a “years-long bullying campaign” where they harassed him onstage and attempted to “undermine him by playing their instruments at a high volume so that he could not hear himself sing without blasting his own in-ear monitors at an unsafe level”.

Farrell claimed in the lawsuit that the band’s alleged harassment “escalated on 13 September 2024 to physical violence by Navarro and Avery against Farrell onstage during the Boston show, and the assault of both Perry and (his wife) Etty Lau Farrell backstage by Navarro”.

Farrell’s claim disputes the band’s original complaint, which stated that Farrell attacked Navarro and continued to attack him backstage. Farrell alleged the rest of Jane’s Addiction used him as a “scapegoat” to cancel the rest of the tour.

“Perry Farrell was blindsided by not being allowed either input into this decision or even to be heard, leaving him unable to plead his case to continue the tour for Jane’s Addiction’s fans,” the suit detailed.

music-news.com

