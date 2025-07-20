 Snoop Dogg Buys Into UK Football Club - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on July 21, 2025

In a move that’s set to send ripples across both the music and sports worlds, Snoop Dogg has officially joined the ownership group of Championship football club Swansea City AFC, taking a minority stake reports the BBC. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the rap legend’s surprise appearance as a model for the club’s 2025-26 home kit launch last weekend.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, shared his excitement on the club’s website, stating, “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City. The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.” He proudly added, “I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.”

The 53-year-old artist, boasting over 100 million social media followers, follows in the footsteps of Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric, who also acquired a stake in the club earlier this year. Snoop Dogg’s involvement is believed to stem from mutual connections with Swansea’s new American owners, Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who completed their takeover last November.

Swansea’s owners have been vocal about their desire to elevate the club’s global profile and generate increased revenue, which will in turn allow for greater investment in the team under profit and sustainability rules. “To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City as we seek to create new opportunities to boost the club’s reach and profile,” the owners stated. They emphasized Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and his clear enthusiasm for joining the club, anticipating his involvement will help put “as competitive a team as possible out on the field.”

To mark this groundbreaking partnership, a mural of the hip-hop artist has been unveiled in the Swansea.com Stadium’s West Stand, solidifying his place in the club’s new chapter. This unexpected, yet exciting, collaboration is poised to bring a fresh level of international attention to Swansea City.

