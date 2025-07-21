 Sheryl Crow Blasts Trump With ‘The New Normal’ - Noise11.com
Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sheryl Crow performs at Margaret Court Arena on Friday 6 April 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sheryl Crow Blasts Trump With ‘The New Normal’

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2025

in News

Sheryl Crow has taken a swipe of El Presidenté trump with the new song ‘The New Normal’.

Sheryl harpoons trump with her words, “If the news is fake and fear is hate and nothing’s immoral / To the leader of the free world, then welcome to the new normal.”

Sheryl cites the George Orwell novel ‘1984’ as a template for trump.”Is it science fiction or prediction wrapped in George Orwell?,” she sings.

Her words also echo the sentiment of Orwell with, “You’re gonna wake up someday
To a robot that’s in your place / Like all the predictions say.”

About the song Sheryl posted on her socials, “What’s happening all around us is so unbelievably bizarre – my fear is we will truly begin to feel like this is normal. And that’s what terrifies me.”

Sheryl recorded the song with her band The Real Lowdown featuring Fred Eltringham (drums, percussion), Audley Freed (electric guitar), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), Robert Kearns (bass), and Peter Stroud (electric guitar).

“I am so blessed to have the band that I have. For years, we have jammed up such cool stuff during sound checks that we decided we go in and start recording as a band. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the new stuff we are doing.”

Check out ‘The New Normal’

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Lucinda Williams Locks In A Headline Show At Sydney Opera House

Lucinda Williams will play one headline show in Australia in August when she tours as special guest of Paul Kelly.

11 hours ago
The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
The Living End Announce First Album In Seven Years ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’

The Living End have revealed details of their ninth studio album ‘I Only Trust Rock n Roll’, coming within two days of exactly seven years since the previous album ‘Wunderbar’.

13 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg Buys Into UK Football Club

In a move that's set to send ripples across both the music and sports worlds, Snoop Dogg has officially joined the ownership group of Championship football club Swansea City AFC, taking a minority stake reports the BBC. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the rap legend's surprise appearance as a model for the club's 2025-26 home kit launch last weekend.

14 hours ago
Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Perry Farrell Files Lawsuit Against Jane’s Addiction Members

Perry Farrell has filed a lawsuit against Jane's Addiction members Dave Navarro, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

4 days ago
Bush I Beat Loneliness (2025)
Gavin Rossdale Says New Bush Album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ Made Him “Basic”

Gavin Rossdale’s 10th Bush album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is a brutal inner reflection which he says made him “basic”.

4 days ago
Pearl Jam crowd Melbourne 16 November 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Matt Cameron Says What’s Next After Leaving Pearl Jam

Matt Cameron is "still an active musician", following his exit from Pearl Jam.

5 days ago
Rob Thomas (supplied TEG)
Rob Thomas Previews ‘All Day Nights’ Album With Two New Tracks

Rob Thomas has shared two new tracks ‘Hard To Be Happy’ and ‘Thrill Me’ from his upcoming ‘All Night Days’ albums.

6 days ago