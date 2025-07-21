Sheryl Crow Blasts Trump With ‘The New Normal’ - Noise11.com

Sheryl Crow has taken a swipe of El Presidenté trump with the new song ‘The New Normal’.

Sheryl harpoons trump with her words, “If the news is fake and fear is hate and nothing’s immoral / To the leader of the free world, then welcome to the new normal.”

Sheryl cites the George Orwell novel ‘1984’ as a template for trump.”Is it science fiction or prediction wrapped in George Orwell?,” she sings.

Her words also echo the sentiment of Orwell with, “You’re gonna wake up someday

To a robot that’s in your place / Like all the predictions say.”

About the song Sheryl posted on her socials, “What’s happening all around us is so unbelievably bizarre – my fear is we will truly begin to feel like this is normal. And that’s what terrifies me.”

Sheryl recorded the song with her band The Real Lowdown featuring Fred Eltringham (drums, percussion), Audley Freed (electric guitar), Jen Gunderman (keyboards), Robert Kearns (bass), and Peter Stroud (electric guitar).

“I am so blessed to have the band that I have. For years, we have jammed up such cool stuff during sound checks that we decided we go in and start recording as a band. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the new stuff we are doing.”

Check out ‘The New Normal’

