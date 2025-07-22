 Mariah Carey To Release 'Here For It All' In September - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey credit Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey credit Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey To Release ‘Here For It All’ In September

by Music-News.com on July 22, 2025

in News

Mariah Carey has announced her new album, Here For It All.

Carey will share her first album since 2018’s Caution with the world on September 26.

She captioned a teaser clip on Instagram on Monday (21.07.25): “Here For It All [butterfly emoji] My new album out 9/26 [butterfly emoji] Pre-order now!”

It will include the previously released lead single, Type Dangerous.

On July 20, Mariah posted a video that celebrated her albums, beginning with MC1 – her 1990 self-titled debut LP – through to Caution.

At the end of the 37-second video montage, Mariah displayed the text “MC16”, and on X, the clip showed the title “MC16 – Announcement Tomorrow”.

On her Instagram Stories, Mariah posted the same clip, but with a frozen countdown ticker, which displayed “19:06:42″.

The icon’s tease of a new album came the day after she previewed the new single, Sugar Sweet.

Mariah gave her fans a sneak peek into the light-hearted track – which features the lyrics: “Imma keep it nice, Imma keep it neat, Imma keep it sugar, Imma keep it sweet” – in a video of her baking something in a kitchen on July 19.

In June, Mariah achieved an impressive milestone with one of her hit songs.

Over 500 million people listened to 1995 track Fantasy on the music streaming platform, Spotify.

Fantasy was Mariah’s ninth Number One single on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it spent eight weeks at the top from September 30 to November 18, 1995.

It was also the first single, by a female artist, to debut atop the chart, and only the second single to do so after You Are Not Alone by Michael Jackson.

Mariah has now got four songs that have reached this milestone, with the others being the 1994 holiday classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, which has been streamed over two billion times, 2005’s We Belong Together, which has been listened to over 777 million times, and 2009’s Obsessed, which has totted almost 600 million streams.

Mariah Carey will perform on Fridayz shows in Australia in October with Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

music-news.com

