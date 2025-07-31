Eric Gales Recruits Buddy Guy and Kingfish To Pay Tribute To His Brother Little Jimmy King - Noise11.com

Eric Gales has some famous friends including Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram to help pay tribute to his brother Emmanuel Gales aka Little Jimmy King on the upcoming album ‘A Tribute To Little Jimmy King’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Eric Gales:

Eric Gales tells Noise11.com, “They are part of this new record that is seeping out. The first single has already come out ‘Somebody’. The second single features Joe Bonamassa. We had a wonderful time doing this record all in tribute to my brother who was a powerful blues guitar player. Albert King took him under his wing and elevated his career. My brother was on his way to an escalation that was pretty big until his number got called. It was a sad day but that didn’t take away how powerful his music was, it still is, and I think it is past due for me to give a tribute to my brother and I am glad that I decided to do it on this record.”

Eric says “Josh (Smith) helped me see my vision giving my brothers songs the light of day through my eyes. This is really illustrating his work and having fun with some friends of mine on this record. We had a wonderful time doing it.

The first single ‘Somebody’ featured Buddy Guy.

Eric tells Noise11.com, “I’ve known Buddy for quite some time and Buddy knew my brother from back in the day. They played some festivals and stuff together. It made sense to me to ask Buddy if he didn’t mind being a part of this tribute to my brother. Of course, he said yes and he did his thing. Also on top of that I had been on tour with Buddy Guy over the last couple of years so that made it pretty easy and I consider Buddy Guy one of my mentors. I really look up to the legendaryness that is Buddy Guy. It is an honour to get an icon like him on the record. The way we paired up and tackled the song you would have thought that we were in the studio at the same time. We weren’t. It turned out really wonderful. I am forever indebted and I appreciate Buddy Guy for his contribution to this record”.

Eric Gales will tour Australia in Nover for Gerrard Allman Presents. Dates are:

20 November, Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

21 November, Canberra, Harmonie German Club

22 November, Sydney, Factory Theatre

24 November, Adelaide, The Gov

26 November, Fremantle, Freo Social

28 November, Melbourne, The Night Cat

Tickets at:

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/eric-gales-usa-australian-tour-november-2025/

