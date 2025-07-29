Luke Bryan Struck in Face During Concert - Noise11.com

Luke Bryan was hit in the face by a flying object at his latest concert.

Bryan was in the middle of an encore performance of his song Country Girl (Shake It For Me) at the North Dakota State Fair, when someone in the crowd hurled an object at the stage and smacked him in the face.

The moment was caught on camera by fans, with Bryan seen recoiling slightly after the attack.

He flashed a look of surprise, but continued to perform as if nothing had happened.

It’s still unclear what exactly hit the singer, with some fans speculating it was a bracelet or phone accessory.

Bryan has yet to address the moment.

Bryan joins a long list of musicians – including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini – who’ve recently been hit during live shows, sparking calls for tighter concert security and more respect from the crowd.

Ballerini was the victim of a similar incident later that year when she was hit in the eye by a bracelet.

Rexha was hit in the face with a mobile phone at a New York show, resulting in the arrest of a man and the singer getting stitches and sporting a black eye.

Born Thomas Luther “Luke” Bryan on July 17, 1976, in Leesburg, Georgia, he grew up on a peanut farm and taught himself guitar at age 14. His parents introduced him to country icons like George Strait and Merle Haggard. He launched his professional music career after college, releasing his debut single in 2007 and breaking through around age 30 with “All My Friends Say” in 2009.

Luke Bryan is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold. He released eight studio albums, including his 2024 album Mind of a Country Boy, featuring hits like “Country On” and “Georgia Ways”.

He’s earned 31 No. 1 singles, making him one of country music’s biggest hitmakers. He is also the most RIAA-certified country artist in digital singles and albums.

Luke has been named Entertainer of the Year five times by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. His 2013 album Crash My Party was awarded Album of the Decade by the ACM.

Each October since 2010, Bryan hosts his Farm Tour, a series of concerts in rural communities. The event raises funds and scholarships for students from farming families and reflects his roots and gratitude for his upbringing. Since 2018, Luke has served as a judge on American Idol, joining over Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood. He also executive‑produced and hosted the Hulu docuseries It’s All Country, featuring interviews and performances with major country artists.

In 2025, Bryan closed out RodeoHouston for his 12th sold-out appearance, and was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame, joining legends like George Strait and Elvis Presley . He was also recently hit by an object on stage in North Dakota but pressed on with the show, earning praise for his professionalism.

