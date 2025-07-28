 Everclear To Perform ‘Sparkle and Fade’ In Australia - Noise11.com
Everclear Sparkle and Fade

Everclear Sparkle and Fade

Everclear To Perform ‘Sparkle and Fade’ In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2025

in News

Art Alexakis will bring Everclear back to Australia in November and December to perform the songs from the classic ‘Sparkle and Fade’ album.

‘Sparkle and Fade’. The second Everclear album was also the breaktrough album for the band. ‘Sparkle and Fade’ was released on May 23, 1995, and marked Everclear’s major label debut through Capitol Records. It propelled the band into mainstream recognition.

The album’s biggest hit, “Santa Monica”, became a massive alternative rock anthem in the mid-90s and received heavy MTV and radio play.

Lyrically, the album explores drug addiction, alienation, personal trauma, and working-class struggles, drawing from frontman Art Alexakis’ troubled past. ‘Sparkle and Fade’ was produced by Tom Rothrock and Rob Schnapf. These producers also worked with Beck, Elliott Smith, and Foo Fighters, contributing to the album’s gritty but accessible alt-rock sound.

The album sold over 1 million copies in the U.S., earning Platinum certification and establishing Everclear as a prominent band in the post-grunge scene.

“Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear,” shares Alexakis. “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new. We’re excited to bring this tour to Australia. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to
commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

Everclear is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums)

Sparkle and Fade – Tracklisting:
1. Electra Made Me Blind
2. Heroin Girl
3. You Make Me Feel Like a Whore
4. Santa Monica
5. Summerland
6. Strawberry
7. Heartspark Dollarsign
8. The Twistinside
9. Her Brand New Skin
10. Nehalem
11. **Queen

Everclear Dates

Friday November 21 – Bar on the Hill | Newcastle NSW
Saturday November 22 – Manning Bar | Sydney NSW
Sunday November 23 – Caringbah Hotel | Caringbah NSW
Monday November 24 – Drifters Wharf | Gosford NSW
Thursday November 27 – The Baso | Canberra ACT
Friday November 28 – Chelsea Heights Hotel | Chelsea Heights VIC
Saturday November 29 – Prince Bandroom | St Kilda VIC
Sunday November 30 – Barwon Heads Hotel | Barwon Heads VIC
Tuesday December 2 – The Warehouse | Townsville QLD
Thursday December 4 – Kings Beach Tavern | Caloundra QLD
Friday December 5 – The Back Room, Chardons Corner | Brisbane QLD
Saturday December 6 – Miami Marketta | Gold Coast QLD
Wednesday December 10 – Freo Social | Fremantle WA
Thursday December 11 – The Carine | Duncraig WA
Friday December 12 – Magnet House | Perth WA
Saturday December 13 – The Gov | Adelade SA

Public On Sale: Thursday, July 31 @ 9am AEST
For tickets & more info, head to www.everclearmusic.com/tour

