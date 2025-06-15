Robbie Williams Named FIFA Music Ambassador - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has been confirmed as the Official FIFA Music Ambassador, marking a significant new alliance between the worlds of music and football. In his first official engagement in this ongoing global role, Williams today announced the release of the first-ever Official FIFA Anthem, ‘Desire,’ set to premiere at the opening of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Miami.

Williams’ appointment as FIFA Music Ambassador signals a new phase in FIFA’s cultural evolution, leveraging music’s global influence to deepen fan engagement and heighten the emotional connection to the sport. As one of the world’s most decorated music artists, known for his spectacular showmanship and catalogue of anthemic tracks, Williams brings a unique creative perspective to football’s biggest moments.

Speaking about his new role, Robbie Williams stated, “Music and football bring people together like nothing else — each with their own universal language of connection, emotion, spirit and community. When those worlds come together, there’s nothing like it — and I’m beyond honoured to be the FIFA Music Ambassador.”

‘Desire,’ co-written by Williams alongside Karl Brazil, Owen Parker, and Erik Jan Grob, is poised to become the official FIFA anthem for all tournaments and matches worldwide. This powerful track will accompany players as they walk onto the pitch before every FIFA tournament game and at all FIFA matches globally. Fusing emotional charge with stadium-ready power, ‘Desire’ captures the intensity, pride, and unity that define top-tier football. As part of this collaboration, Robbie Williams has invited famed Italian superstar Laura Pausini to feature on the track, adding another layer of international appeal.

The official anthem debuted in full today ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup’s opening match, with a brand-new video played on the jumbotron screens at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. ‘Desire’ is set to be a cornerstone for all future FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 26™ and beyond. Further details on online availability for fans will be released soon.

