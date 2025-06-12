Muse Appear To Tease New Album - Noise11.com

Muse appear to be teasing a new song called Unravelling.

Matt Bellamy and co have been dropping teasers about their return for a few weeks now, and it looks like new music is imminent.

Muse posted a snippet of a video of an unreleased song and captioned the Instagram post: “Back at it.”

The word Unravelling then flashes up on the screen at the end.

A previous animated clip teased: “Something’s coming…”

Muse also posted a picture of their silhouette and wrote: “An insect trapped in amber.”

In February, bassist Chris Wolstenholme revealed they were planning to work on a new album “fairly soon”.

The Hysteria rockers’ last full-length record was 2022’s Will of the People, and he said they were keen to get started on a follow-up and ink a new record deal.

Speaking on an episode of The Leona Graham Podcast, he spilled: “We will [sign to a label], obviously. I think we’re gonna start work on the next record fairly soon.

“I think for the last few albums we’ve been with Warner and we’ve extended after each album. We may do the same again; we may go with a new label, who knows.”

The trio – which is completed by drummer Dominic Howard – needed the time to “reset” and Chris admits that there will be “bigger” gaps between records.

He said: “When you finish touring an album, and [when] the band has been around a bit longer, the gaps between albums get a little bit bigger. I don’t think we can be banging out new albums every two years like we used to.

“But it gives you that opportunity to reset a little bit and think about what’s gonna happen going forward.”

He had suggested that fans would have to wait until 2026 for their 10th studio album.

He continued: “I think we’ll start very, very soon, like in the next couple of months.

“We’ve got a few gigs in June. Only a handful – that’s the only gigs we’re doing this year.

“I don’t think the idea is to do anything really serious until next year, so I would imagine that 2026 will be a new album, barring any disasters.”

During Muse’s downtime, Chris has been busy with a side project called Chromes, who released their first two tracks, Imaginary World and The Good Life, in October, with the musician on lead vocals. Chromes’ latest track was The One, released on June 6.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook