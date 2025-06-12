Rich Jones of Stereophonics Joins Noise11 to Announce Australian Eighth tour - Noise11.com

Stereophonics will return to Australia in October for their eighth tour. Stereophonics co-founder Rich Jones joins Noise11.com to make the announcement with Paul Cashmere. Watch the video:

Stereophonics last in Australia in 2018 and before that 2013, 2010, 2008, 2005, 2003 and for the first time in 1999.

The band has had 13 studio albums and at least 53 singles we can count. The most recent album “Make Em Laugh, Make Em Cry, Make Em Wait” was released in 2025 and clocks in at a very comfortable 29 minutes and 42 seconds.

Check out first single ‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’.

The biggest hit was 2005’s ‘Dakota’.

And the highlight, Stereophonics collaboration with Sir Tim Jones for ‘Mama Told Me Not To Come’

Stereophonics Australia Spring Tour 2025

Friday October 17, Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday October 18, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Monday October 20, Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday October 25, Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY 19 JUNE, 12PM (LOCAL)

Artist Presale: Mon 16 Jun – Wed 18 Jun

Mastercard Presale: Mon 16 Jun – Wed 18 Jun

Live Nation Presale: Wed 18 Jun – Thu 19 Jun

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au



Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook