 Mariah Carey Premieres ‘Type Dangerous’ Video - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey credit Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey credit Ethan James Green

Mariah Carey Premieres ‘Type Dangerous’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2025

in News

Mariah Carey’s ‘Type Dangerous’ video is here for you all to see.

The video was directed by Joseph Kahn, presenting a plot of Mariah as an assassin. Look for cameos from Mr Beast and Marlon Lundgren Garcia.

“Type Dangerous”, previews Mariah’s 16th studio album and her first album in 7 years.

Mariah Carey will perform for Fridayz in Australia in October.

Friday 17 October
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane

Saturday 18 October
ENGIE Stadium | Sydney

Friday 24 October
Langley Park | Perth

Saturday 25 October
Marvel Stadium | Melbourne

A recent Mariah Carey setlist on 17 May 2025, Shanghai, China was:

Act I: Mariah Carey / Emotions / Music Box I
Mariah Carey Intro
Vision of Love
Emotions
Make It Happen
Dreamlover
Dreamlover (Reprise)
Dreamlover

Act II: Music Box II / Daydream I
Hero
Without You
Without You (Reprise)
Fantasy
Always Be My Baby

Act III: Daydream II / Butterfly / Rainbow
Looking In
Butterfly / Babydoll / Breakdown / Close My Eyes / The Roof (Back in Time) / My All
Honey / Heartbreaker
Glitter / Charmbracelet
Loverboy / Don’t Stop (Funkin’ 4 Jamaica) / Didn’t Mean to Turn You On / Last Night a DJ Saved My Life / Boy (I Need You) / Sunflowers for Alfred Roy

Act IV: The Celebration of Mimi I / E=MC²
I Wish You Knew
It’s Like That
Say Somethin’
Your Girl
Touch My Body
Shake It Off
So Lonely (One & Only Part II) / Secret Love / Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)

Act V: The Celebration of Mimi II
Obsessed
I Know What You Want (Busta Rhymes cover)
Circles
Don’t Forget About Us
We Belong Together

Encore:
Fly Like a Bird
Fly Like a Bird (Reprise)

The Fridayz shows will also feature performances from Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Eve, Tinie Tempah and Jordin Sparks.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Def Leppard Hysteria
Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard In Remission After Battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell is "completely clean" of cancer.

1 day ago
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet
Peter O’Doherty’s ‘High On the Rocks’ Is The Latest Preview of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ Album

Dog Trumpet have premiered another preview of the upcoming ‘Live Forever’ album. ‘High On The Rocks’ is a Peter O’Doherty song.

2 days ago
Stereophonics (supplied Live Nation)
Rich Jones of Stereophonics Joins Noise11 to Announce Australian Eighth tour

Stereophonics will return to Australia in October for their eighth tour. Stereophonics co-founder Rich Jones joins Noise11.com to make the announcement with Paul Cashmere. Watch the video:

2 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse Appear To Tease New Album

Muse appear to be teasing a new song called Unravelling.

2 days ago
Westlife
Westlife Plan 25th Anniversary Activity

Westlife are planning a new album and some "special shows" to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

2 days ago
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Bush Premieres ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ And Announces 10th Album

Bush has a new song ‘The Land of Milk and Honey’ and has revealed a new album ‘I Beat Loneliness’ is coming on 18 July 2025.

3 days ago
Bleak Squad by Felix Oliver
Check Out Bleak Squad Melbourne’s New Indie Supergroup

The debut album from Bleak Squad is coming in August. Who, you ask? Bleak Squad is a new Melbourne indie rock supergroup featuring Mick Turner (Dirty Three, Mess Esque), Mick Harvey (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, The Birthday Party), Adalita (Magic Dirt) and Marty Brown (Art of Fighting).

3 days ago