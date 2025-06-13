 Peter O’Doherty’s ‘High On the Rocks’ Is The Latest Preview of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ Album - Noise11.com
Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet

Peter O'Doherty of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter O’Doherty’s ‘High On the Rocks’ Is The Latest Preview of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 13, 2025

in News

Dog Trumpet have premiered another preview of the upcoming ‘Live Forever’ album. ‘High On The Rocks’ is a Peter O’Doherty song.

Written by Peter O’Doherty it is a song about a lifelong fear of falling, childhood and anxiety, riding on a psychedelic bed of guitars and organs, all immersed in a dreamlike state of memory and existence; a constant reminder that change is constant and nothing repeats or remains the same.

Album Launch shows:

Camelot Lounge Marrickville 5th July 25
Servo Food Truck Bar 6th July 25 w/special guest Lou Bradley
Mullum Roots Festival 12-13 July 25
The Tote Collingwood Vic 26th July 25 w/special guests Mark Ferrie’s Instant Noodles

Tickets: www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

