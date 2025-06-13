Peter O’Doherty’s ‘High On the Rocks’ Is The Latest Preview of Dog Trumpet’s ‘Live Forever’ Album - Noise11.com

Dog Trumpet have premiered another preview of the upcoming ‘Live Forever’ album. ‘High On The Rocks’ is a Peter O’Doherty song.

Written by Peter O’Doherty it is a song about a lifelong fear of falling, childhood and anxiety, riding on a psychedelic bed of guitars and organs, all immersed in a dreamlike state of memory and existence; a constant reminder that change is constant and nothing repeats or remains the same.

Album Launch shows:

Camelot Lounge Marrickville 5th July 25

Servo Food Truck Bar 6th July 25 w/special guest Lou Bradley

Mullum Roots Festival 12-13 July 25

The Tote Collingwood Vic 26th July 25 w/special guests Mark Ferrie’s Instant Noodles

Tickets: www.dogtrumpet.net/gigs

