Not Drowning Waving To Perform 1990 Album ‘Tabaran’ - Noise11.com

Not Drowning, Waving, the world music band formed by David Bridie in 1983, will re-unite with acclaimed Papua New Guinean musician Sir George Telek as well as Rabaul musicians Pius Wasi, Emmanuel and Ben Hakalitz in a rare and historic concert performance of their 1990 album TABARAN.

The ‘Tabaran’ album was credited to to Not Drowning, Waving and the Musicians of Rabaul, Papua New Guinea featuring Telek.

This very special night marks the 50th Anniversary of the Independence of Papua New Guinea as well as the 35th Anniversary of the album and will feature many of the original musicians from the recording plus an impressive lineup of new talent from PNG and Australia.

The musicians recorded Tabaran in the port town Rabaul with Sir George Telek and other local artists. A documentary of the recording process was released in 1992.

“Tabaran was the most important thing we did as a band – it forged many lifelong friendships and collaborations – and it’s an album we’re extremely proud of,” David Bridie said.

“It’s really a privilege to be back together again,” says Sir George Telek who, together with the musicians of Rabaul, had no idea the album would be so successful when it was recorded 35 years ago. For many Australian music fans it was their first introduction to Papua New Guinean culture and string band music. Speaking on the changes he’s witnessed his nation go through since Independence, Telek said, “I feel proud of this 50th anniversary for Papua New Guinea, for Independence. I feel proud carrying, promoting Papua New Guinean music into the international market and in local scenes back in PNG.”

TABARAN

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Papua New Guinea Independence

Melbourne Recital Centre

Elizabeth Murdoch Hall

Saturday 20th September 2025 8pm

Tickets on sale Monday 23rd June

Buy Tickets HERE

