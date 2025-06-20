Judith Owen Performs Stunning Version of Crowded House Classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ - Noise11.com

New Orleans based jazz chanteuse Judith Owen gave Melbourne a rare treat this week with her stunning rendition of the Crowded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’.

The performance was to treat Australia to some Australian music. (She later played Kylie’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

The Crowded House song was uniquely relevant to Melbourne. Crowded House formed in Melbourne and Neil Finn wrote the song in Melbourne.

Judith was performing her first Melbourne shows since 2016 at the Paris Cat Jazz Club in Melbourne with her stunning band of musicians:

Australian David Blenkhorn on guitar (Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jon Faddis, Lee Konitz),

David Torkanowsky on piano (Astral Project, Dianne Reeves);

Kevin Louis on cornet (The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Jimmy Heath);

Ricardo Pascal on saxophone (The Modern Jazz Generation, Dee Dee Bridgewater);

Jamison Ross on drums (Grammy Award winner) (Snarky Puppy, Dr. John);

and Lex Warshawsky on double bass (Adonis Rose Ensemble).

In her recent Noise11 interview Judith also revealed that she may have a vocal cameo in her husband Harry Shearer’s upcoming movie ‘Spinal Tap II’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Judith Owen:



Judith has one final Australian show this weekend in Sydney.

Saturday, June 21 – Hayden Orpheum, Sydney

featuring special guest JAMES MORRISON

Tickets: www.judithowen.net

