Muse Premiere New Song ‘Unravelling’ - Noise11.com

Muse have premiered a new song ‘Unravelling’. The song made its live premiere at the Muse Helsinki show on 12 June 2025. Muse opened the show with the unknown song.

‘Unravelling’ was produced and co-written by Dan Lancaster and the band, co-produced and engineered by Aleks Von Korff and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. Lancaster, who also produced Blink-182 and Bring Me The Horizon, plays keyboards on the song.

‘Unravelling’ puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the Muse experience. Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality.

‘Unravelling’ is the first new music from Muse since 2022’s ‘Will of the People’ album.

