Paul Dempsey To Release Solo Album ‘Shotgun Karaoke Vol. II’ - Noise11.com

Paul Dempsey’s next solo album will be extension to his second solo album ‘Shotgun Karaoke’, released in 2013.

The 2013 album featured covers of songs by INXS< Queen and Silverchair. This one covers R.E.M., Don Henley and Cher, as well as a whole lot of others. "I don't really care if they work with my style," Dempsey explains. "I choose them because I genuinely love the song and think it would be fun to sing." Paul decided to get to work on this project after the success of the recent Fanning Dempsey National Park album with Bernard Fanning and ahead of the next Something for Kate record. SHOTGUN KARAOKE VOL. II TRACKLIST:

If I Could Turn Back Time

Twist In My Sobriety

Boys Of Summer

Dog Eared

Because The Night

Light Pollution

Losing My Religion

If I Can’t Change Your Mind

Way Of The World

The First Part

And there is a tour to go with the album as well.

PAUL DEMPSEY

SHOTGUN KARAOKE VOLUME II TOUR DATES

Tickets on sale Friday August 8 at 12pm local time from pauldempseymusic.com

All shows are all ages

Friday October 31 – His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth

Friday November 7 – Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Friday November 14 – Concert Hall, QPAC, Brisbane

Saturday November 15 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Saturday November 22 – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Paul Dempsey is an acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, best known as the frontman of the alternative rock band Something for Kate. Born on May 25, 1976, in Melbourne, Dempsey emerged in the Australian music scene in the mid-1990s, forming Something for Kate in 1994 with bassist Stephanie Ashworth and drummer Clint Hyndman.

Dempsey quickly became known for his deeply introspective lyrics, complex song structures, and commanding stage presence. The band released a string of critically and commercially successful albums, including Elsewhere for 8 Minutes(1997), The Official Fiction (2003), and Desert Lights (2006). Their 2020 album The Modern Medieval marked a strong return after a hiatus, showcasing the band’s enduring relevance.

In 2009, Dempsey launched his solo career with the album Everything Is True, which debuted in the ARIA Top 5 and was praised for its lyrical depth and musical versatility. He followed it with Strange Loop in 2016, further solidifying his reputation as one of Australia’s most thoughtful and articulate songwriters.

Beyond his own work, Dempsey has contributed to the broader Australian music community as a producer, collaborator, and occasional guest musician. His solo live shows are known for their emotional intensity and frequent reinterpretations of other artists’ songs.

Dempsey spent several years living in New York City with his wife, Stephanie Ashworth, before returning to Australia. He continues to perform both solo and with Something for Kate, maintaining a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim.

With a career spanning over three decades, Paul Dempsey remains a key figure in Australian alternative rock—respected for his poetic lyricism, musicianship, and artistic integrity. His work reflects a rare blend of intellectual depth and emotional resonance that has left a lasting imprint on Australian music.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...