Sean Combs Denied Bail Once Again - Noise11.com

Sean Combs Denied Bail Once Again

by Music-News.com on August 5, 2025

in News

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail and will remain in jail until his sentencing.

Diddy, who was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, had asked to be released before his sentencing on 3 October.

Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on Monday that he will remain incarcerated.

Subramanian declared in his ruling that Combs had failed to provide “exceptional reasons” that warrant his release.

“As for risk of flight or danger, Combs fails to meet his burden by clear and convincing evidence for the reasons set forth on the record at the 2 July 2025, hearing.

“Increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn’t change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears. On this basis alone, Combs’s application is denied.”

While Subramanian acknowledged the disgraced mogul’s complaints about the alleged conditions at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre, he noted that Combs had thus far remained unharmed.

“But as Combs acknowledges, MDC staff have been able to keep him safe and attend to his needs, even during an incident of threatened violence from an inmate.

“The motion for bail is denied.”

The ruling comes after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Virginia ‘Gina’ Huynh, AKA Victim-3, wrote a letter in support of his release.

Summary of the case:

Indictment & Arrest
Combs was indicted on September 16, 2024, in the U.S. Southern District of New York, facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for prostitution, under federal law. He has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since then.

Trial Timeline
Jury selection began on May 5 2025, with opening statements starting on May 12. The prosecution rested after calling 34 witnesses, including ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and another woman using a pseudonym (“Jane”).

Verdict & Sentencing Details
On July 2, 2025, the jury delivered a split verdict: – *Not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. – *Convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution involving Cassie Ventura and another woman (pseudonym).

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, with prosecutors seeking a sentence between 51 and 63 months (around 4–5 years), while the defense recommends 21–27 months.

Sentencing is currently scheduled for October 3, 2025

Bail Hearings & Legal Motions
Combs has made multiple bail requests, including bids of $1 million initially and later $50 million bond, offering home confinement, passport surrender, and travel restrictions. All requests have been denied based on: – *Judge Subramanian’s concerns over flight risk, danger to the community, and Combs’ history of domestic violence and alleged coercion.

The defense argues that explicit videos presented in court (“freak-offs”) qualify as protected amateur pornography under the First Amendment, asserting that the encounters were consensual and non-commercial—a novel legal defense in Mann Act prosecution.

A motion to set aside the convictions or demand a new trial has been filed, citing free speech and due process violations

Cassie Ventura (Cassie), Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend, testified extensively about alleged abuse, non-consensual drug use, and voyeuristic “freak‑off” sexual experiences filmed at Combs’ direction.

“Jane”, another anonymous woman, described participation in drug-fueled sex parties and physical and psychological coercion over the course of their relationship before his 2024 arrest.

Additional evidence came from former associates, male escorts, and other witnesses alleging coordinated behavior consistent with the government’s theory of a criminal enterprise, though RICO did not result in conviction.

What Happens Next?
Combs remains detained pending sentencing on October 3, 2025, with no release granted despite repeated requests.

The defense continues to pursue appeals and motions for a retrial, centered on constitutional arguments and free speech protections.

