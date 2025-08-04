Kula Shaker Release Second Song of 2025 'Broke As Folk' - Noise11.com

Kula Shaker have their second new song for 2025.

Crispian Mills says the song, “‘Broke As Folk’ is a song for everyone who didn’t fly in to Jeff Bezos’s wedding, who’s not the 1%. The world is broke and has been for a while. So this is about all that. It’s also about counting one’s blessings, being grateful for the spiritual joys that money can’t buy. Like friends and family and foraging for mushrooms. It’s also got a really cool organ solo by Jay, which is what the world needs right now.”

“Broke As Folk” was written by Kula Shaker and was produced by Peter Miles at Middle Farm Studios in Devon, UK.

Kula Shaker is a British psychedelic rock band known for blending 1960s-style rock with Indian music influences. Formed in London in 1995, the band rose to prominence in the mid-1990s during the Britpop era but stood apart from contemporaries like Oasis and Blur through their incorporation of Eastern mysticism, Sanskrit lyrics, and Indian instrumentation such as the sitar and tabla.

The band was founded by Crispian Mills (vocals/guitar). Crispian Mills is the son of actress Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap, 1961) and grandson of Academy Award winning actor Sir John Mills (Ryan’s Daughter, 1971).

After a spiritual trip to India, Mills was inspired by Hindu philosophy and music. He formed a group called The Kays in 1993 with Alonza Bevan (bass), Paul Winterhart (drums), and Jay Darlington (keyboards). By 1995, they had adopted the name Kula Shaker, a reference to King Kulashekhara, a saintly figure in the Vaishnava tradition of Hinduism.

Their debut album K (1996) was a commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart. It featured hit singles like “Tattva,” “Govinda,” and “Hey Dude.” The album was notable for its spiritual overtones and Sanskrit lyrics, which brought a unique flavor to the Britpop scene. “Govinda,” sung entirely in Sanskrit, was the first such song to chart in the UK Top 10. Kula Shaker quickly gained both acclaim and controversy, particularly over Crispian Mills’ outspoken spiritual views and a misunderstood interview about swastikas that sparked media backlash.

Their second album, Peasants, Pigs & Astronauts (1999), was ambitious and heavily layered but received mixed reviews and did not match the success of K. Following this, internal tensions and media fatigue led to the band’s breakup in 1999. Members went their separate ways—Mills pursued solo and film work, Darlington joined Oasis as a touring keyboardist, and Bevan joined various other projects.

In 2004, Kula Shaker reunited for a series of gigs, and by 2006 they had released a new EP (Revenge of the King) followed by the full-length album Strangefolk (2007). While not as commercially successful, it marked their return to active recording and touring.

The band continued to release albums in the following years: Pilgrims Progress (2010), which saw a more stripped-down, folk-inspired approach, and K 2.0 (2016), a direct sequel to their debut that returned to their psychedelic-Indian roots. In 2022, they released 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs, an ambitious double album combining political commentary, spiritual themes, and an eclectic musical palette.

In 2024, the band released Natural Magick, further cementing their legacy as psychedelic revivalists who never quite fit into the mainstream mold. Their live shows continue to attract loyal fans drawn to their blend of mysticism, melody, and retro flair.

Throughout their career, Kula Shaker has remained a cult favorite, known for their musical adventurousness and spiritual sincerity. Their fusion of East and West, past and present, keeps them a unique and enduring presence in British rock history.

TOUR DATES:

* Signifies dates with The Dandy Warhols

Sept. 16, Chicago, IL, Metro

Sept. 18, Toronto, ON, Mod Club

Sept. 19, Montreal, QC, Le Studio TD

Sept. 21, Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 22, New York, NY, Irving Plaza

Sept. 22, Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall

Sept. 23, Fort Collins, CO, Washington’s Foco

Sept. 25 * Dallas, TX, Longhorn Ballroom

Sept. 26 * Austin, TX, Levitation 2025, Mohawk

Sept. 27 * Houston, TX, The Heights Theater

Sept. 29 * Santa Fe, NM, The Bridge

Sept. 30 * Phoenix, AZ, Marquee

Oct. 2 * Santa Ana, CA, Observatory OC

Oct. 3 * San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s

Oct. 4 * Pioneertown, CA, Pappy & Harriet’s

Oct. 6 * Los Angeles, CA, Bellwether

Oct. 8 * San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

