Man Falls To Death At Oasis London Show - Noise11.com

A man has fallen to his death during an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10.30pm on Saturday night.

They confirmed that a man in his 40s was found “with injuries consistent with a fall”. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BBC reported that the man fell from an upper tier at the end of the concert.

The London Telegraph cited a witness describing seeing what she thought was a coat falling from above her, only to realise with horror that it was a person.

“It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don’t know how on Earth it happened. It was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

Police said they believed “a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage”.

In a statement, Oasis said they were: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan” and offered “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved”.

Saturday’s concert was the fourth of seven planned shows at Wembley. Stadium management said Sunday’s gig would go ahead as planned.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Like this: Like Loading...