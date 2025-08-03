 Man Falls To Death At Oasis London Show - Noise11.com
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Oasis photo by Simon Emmett

Man Falls To Death At Oasis London Show

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2025

in News

A man has fallen to his death during an Oasis concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10.30pm on Saturday night.

They confirmed that a man in his 40s was found “with injuries consistent with a fall”. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BBC reported that the man fell from an upper tier at the end of the concert.

The London Telegraph cited a witness describing seeing what she thought was a coat falling from above her, only to realise with horror that it was a person.

“It was a big fall. God knows how it happened. It was so tragic. I don’t know how on Earth it happened. It was heartbreaking. He was only young.”

Police said they believed “a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage”.

In a statement, Oasis said they were: “Shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan” and offered “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved”.

Saturday’s concert was the fourth of seven planned shows at Wembley. Stadium management said Sunday’s gig would go ahead as planned.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
 
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
 


 
Noise11.com
 
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
 
Noise11 on Instagram
 
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kula Shaker photo by Dutch Doscher
Kula Shaker Release Second Song of 2025 ‘Broke As Folk’

Kula Shaker have their second new song for 2025.

37 minutes ago
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Josh Homme Recovering After Spending Seven Months In Bed

Josh Homme spent "seven months in bed" as he battled a health issue last year.

14 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Have A New Drummer Ilan Rubin

Foo Fighters have found their next drummer. Foo Fighters has tapped Ilan Rubin for the gig, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

4 days ago
Eric Gales at Bluesfest Melbourne 2023 photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Eric Gales Recruits Buddy Guy and Kingfish To Pay Tribute To His Brother Little Jimmy King

Eric Gales has some famous friends including Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram to help pay tribute to his brother Emmanuel Gales aka Little Jimmy King on the upcoming album ‘A Tribute To Little Jimmy King’.

4 days ago
The Fabulous Caprettos Is A Jukebox Of Australian Classics

A night with The Fabulous Caprettos is like spending a few hours with a living, breathing jukebox playing non-stop Australian classics.

4 days ago
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Struck in Face During Concert

Luke Bryan was hit in the face by a flying object at his latest concert.

5 days ago
Everclear Sparkle and Fade
Everclear To Perform ‘Sparkle and Fade’ In Australia

Art Alexakis will bring Everclear back to Australia in November and December to perform the songs from the classic ‘Sparkle and Fade’ album.

6 days ago