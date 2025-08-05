Davey Lane Borrows An Album Cover Idea From Rod Stewart - Noise11.com

When Davey Lane started thinking of album cover ideas for his fourth solo album ‘Finally, A Party Record’, he looked no further than Rod Stewart’s ‘Atlantic Crossing’.

Davey tells Noise11.com, “I sent that to a friend of mine who is a tattoo artist who does artwork and does amazing illustrations. I said this is kind of what I imagine, something along the lines of ‘Atlantic Crossing’ and he sent it back and it was pretty much exactly like Atlantic Crossing with my head on it. I just went, “ohh, that’s fine”. If I am going to doth my cap then why not?”

Davey has always been a fan of Rod Stewart, especially The Faces, but discovered a nugget of information after the cover was finalised. “I found out that Rod was a fan of Nigel Farage. We can park that off to the side,” Davey said.

“What’s truly original now anyway? Everything is a doth of the cap. I mostly make my own music but I am first and foremost a music fan myself. Everything is going to have it roots or be influenced by something I am a fan of myself,” Davey says.

Davey Lane ‘Finally, A Party Record’ will be released on 15 August, 2025.

Davey dates are:

28 August, Melbourne, John Curtain

29 August, Sydney, The Chippo

30 August, Brisbane, The Outpost

• Release Date: August 15, 2025.

• Label: Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

• Sound: The album aims for late-’70s LA party vibes, but with emotional depth.

• Limited Edition Vinyl: Available in split translucent yellow/opaque red (100 copies only) and black vinyl.

https://cheersquadrecordstapes.bandcamp.com/album/finally-a-party-record

Here’s five things about Davey:

🎸 1. Joined You Am I as a Teen

At just 18, Davey transcribed guitar parts for Tim Rogers’ website—impressing him enough to be invited onstage as a session guitarist. That same year (1999), he officially joined You Am I as their second guitarist. His first studio album with the band was Dress Me Slowly (2001).

🎤 2. Frontman in The Pictures

In 2000, Davey founded The Pictures as his mod-pop side project in Melbourne. He served as the lead singer-guitarist. Their debut album Pieces of Eight went top 10 on the ARIA Hitseekers Chart in 2005.



🤘 3. Member of an Aussie Supergroup

He was part of The Wrights, an all-star Aussie rock supergroup that included members of Jet, Grinspoon, Powderfinger and The Living End. Their epic three-part cover of Stevie Wright’s “Evie” hit No. 2 on the ARIA Singles Chart in 2005 and raised funds for tsunami relief.

✍️ 4. Legendary Collaborator & Gun‑for‑Hire

Beyond his bands, Davey has played guitar with legends like Todd Rundgren, Jimmy Barnes, Crowded House, Robyn Hitchcock, The Saints, and The Masters’ Apprentices. He’s repeatedly cited as one of Australia’s top guitarists and is a go-to session musician for rock icons.

🎶 5. Solo Artist with Distinctive Style

He has released several acclaimed solo albums: Atonally Young (2014), I’m Gonna Burn Out Bright (2017), Don’t Bank Your Heart On It (2020), and the upcoming Finally, A Party Record on August 15, 2025. His latest music blends raw emotional storytelling with upbeat groove-based pop-rock.

Bonus tidbits:

Davey recorded a covers collection, How To Make Davey. Volume One, entirely by himself—playing, singing and mixing every track except a guest synth appearance! It was released in December 2024 via Cheersquad.

He learned music through doing: from transcribing songs and tinkering with Brit‑rock records, to running his own indie label, Field Recordings, named in tribute to the DIY spirit of ethnographic sound harvesting.

