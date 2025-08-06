CKY To Make Good Aussie Dates In January 2026 - Noise11.com

CKY will finally make it to Australia following the cancellation of their double header with Alien Ant Farm that was to take place in February of this year.

AJ Maddah’s ThePhoenix has put together new dates for CKY for January 2025, seeing the band into Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. That’s a pretty good promoter for CKY considering their last album in 2017 was called ‘The Phoenix’.

CKY (short for Camp Kill Yourself) is an American rock band known for its fusion of punk, alternative metal, stoner rock, and skate culture, forming a cult-like following in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Emerging from West Chester, Pennsylvania, the band was formed in 1998 by Deron Miller (vocals/guitar), Chad I Ginsburg (guitar/producer), and Jess Margera (drums), the brother of professional skateboarder and Jackass star Bam Margera, whose association was instrumental in the band’s rise.

CKY gained early attention through their involvement in the CKY video series—skateboarding stunt videos created by Bam Margera. These videos, precursors to Jackass, featured CKY’s music prominently and helped the band build a fanbase outside traditional music promotion channels. Their debut album ‘Volume 1’ (1999), self-produced and released on indie label Volcom Entertainment, showcased a gritty, riff-heavy sound and featured fan favourites like “96 Quite Bitter Beings” and “Disengage the Simulator.”

In 2002, CKY signed with Island Records, re-releasing their debut and following up with ‘Infiltrate•Destroy•Rebuild’, their most successful and critically praised album. It peaked at #99 on the Billboard 200 and produced several memorable music videos which received heavy rotation on MTV2 and Fuse. The album was defined by complex riffs, melodic hooks, and cryptic lyrics—a unique blend that defied easy categorization and earned CKY a loyal underground following.

CKY were closely tied to the emerging alternative subcultures of the early 2000s. Their music became the unofficial soundtrack for skateboarding, prank videos, and youth rebellion, thanks to their synergy with the Jackass franchise. Their visibility expanded through appearances on MTV and the Viva La Bam TV series, further cementing their image as anti-establishment misfits.

Despite their underground success, CKY never fully broke into mainstream stardom, in part due to internal tensions and label troubles. Their third album,

‘An Answer Can Be Found’ (2005), saw a shift toward a cleaner, more melodic style but was less well-received commercially, though it retained their core audience. Creative disputes and line-up changes plagued the group throughout the late 2000s and 2010s, with founding member Deron Miller departing in 2011, followed by several public disputes between members.

CKY re-emerged in 2017 with ‘The Phoenix’, with Ginsburg taking over lead vocals. While the album didn’t chart significantly, it was praised by fans for recapturing some of the energy and attitude of their earlier work. The band has continued to tour sporadically, maintaining their status as cult favourites rather than mainstream stars.

CKY’s impact lies not just in their music, but in their role in shaping a cultural moment where punk rock, skateboarding, and DIY ethos collided. Though never chart-toppers, they achieved lasting success by staying true to their identity and building an audience that continues to follow them decades later.

TOUR DATES

Friday, Jan 23: Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, Jan 24: Crowbar, Sydney

Sunday, Jan 25: Crowbar, Brisbane

Pre Sale: Thurs, Aug 7 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Fri, Aug 8 @ 9.00am

Tickets via

www.thephoenix.au

