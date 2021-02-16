Jimmy Webb Updates ‘Galveston’ Lyrics After Texas Cold Snap - Noise11.com

Songwriting legend Jimmy Webb has updated his classic ‘Galveston’ following a cold snap today which plunged the Texas city into sub-zero temperatures and covered Galveston beach in snow.

Galveston got down to -4 degrees C overnight (24 degrees F).

Jimmy Webb posted to his socials, “Hearing about snow in Galveston, I’ve written new lyrics. (Galveston Beach covered in snow after a winter storm passed through the area).

“I still see her standing by the water

Standing there looking out to SNOW

IF THAT’S HOME I JUST WON’T GO

TO the beach where we used to run

-JLW”

The original lyrics went:

I still see her standing by the water

Standing there, looking out to sea

And is she waiting there for me?

On the beach where we used to run

Jimmy Webb wrote ‘Galveston’ about a soldier going to battle.

The first version of the song was sung by Hawaiian star Don Ho who performed ‘Galveston’ on The Glen Campbell Show.

Campbell heard the song for the first time on his own show and recorded his own version which became the global hit.

Glen Campbell’s ‘Galveston’ was a no 4 hit in the USA, no 5 in Australia and no 14 in the UK in 1969.

