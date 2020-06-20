John Fogerty Covers Bill Withers

John Fogerty and his sons and daughter Shane and Tyler (Hearty Har) and Kelsy have recorded a cover of Bill Withers’ classic ‘Lean On Me’ with a special message for the world.

In the intro John says, “We are living in a remarkable time. Protesters all across America and around the world are standing up against the evil that is racism. I am so proud of the young people of this generation for reminding us all who we are. Now some people will say “ahh, John, I wish you wouldn’t get political”. Kind of like shut up and dribble. But this isn’t about politics. Its about human rights, it’s about empathy, it’s about compassion”.

John Fogerty’s suggested list of non-profit organizations that are fighting for the Black Lives Matter movement are:

We encourage you to educate yourselves and donate if you can.

https://www.knowyourrightscamp.com/

https://eji.org/

https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments