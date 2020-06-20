 John Fogerty Covers Bill Withers - Noise11.com
John Fogerty and Keith Urban photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty and Keith Urban photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty Covers Bill Withers

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2020

in News

John Fogerty and his sons and daughter Shane and Tyler (Hearty Har) and Kelsy have recorded a cover of Bill Withers’ classic ‘Lean On Me’ with a special message for the world.

In the intro John says, “We are living in a remarkable time. Protesters all across America and around the world are standing up against the evil that is racism. I am so proud of the young people of this generation for reminding us all who we are. Now some people will say “ahh, John, I wish you wouldn’t get political”. Kind of like shut up and dribble. But this isn’t about politics. Its about human rights, it’s about empathy, it’s about compassion”.

John Fogerty’s suggested list of non-profit organizations that are fighting for the Black Lives Matter movement are:

We encourage you to educate yourselves and donate if you can.

https://www.knowyourrightscamp.com/
https://eji.org/
https://www.blackvisionsmn.org/

