John Fogerty has ventured outside home with his sons and daughter to tell a few stories around the campfire.

John tells the story of ‘Green River’, a song he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival, and confesses Green River is about a syrup, not a river.

The video is the latest in John Fogerty’s isolation vids with his family.

