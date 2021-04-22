John Lennon Estate Premiere Video Footage From John & Yoko’s Tittenhurst Park Home - Noise11.com

The John Lennon estate has premiered a video for ‘Isolation’, created using 1971 footage of the Lennon family home Tittenhurst Park.

The video does room to room upstairs in the mansion going through John & Yoko’s bedroom, Julian Lennon’s room and looking at the personal items.

The audio is a raw studio mix of ‘Isolation’, take 29 recorded at EMI Studio 3 at Abbey Road in 6 October 1970. It will be released on the expanded ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box to be released this week.

