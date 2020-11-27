 John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Is Being Expanded For 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band Is Being Expanded For 50th Anniversary

by Paul Cashmere on November 27, 2020

A 50th anniversary ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ expanded edition is about to be released to mark the 50th anniversary of the Lennon classic.

The 50th anniversary of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ rolls around on 11 December and with only two weeks before that date the only official word is hidden in the back of the book released with the recent ‘Gimme Some Truth’ collection (released for what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday in October).

 At the back of the ‘Gimme Some Truth’ book it lists the release:

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

(The Ultimate Collection)

6CDs, 2 Blu-Rays and book (2020)

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was John Lennon’s fifth album after the experimental ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’ (1968), ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ (1969), ‘Wedding Album’ (1969) and the live album ‘Live Peace In Toronto 1969’ (1969).

The album was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London between between 26 September – 23 October 1970

Producers: John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Phil Spector

Released: 11 December 1970

Personnel

John Lennon: vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, piano, Hammond organ

Klaus Voormann: bass guitar

Billy Preston: piano

Phil Spector: piano

Ringo Starr: drums

Tracklisting

‘Mother’

‘Hold On’

‘I Found Out’

‘Working Class Hero’

‘Isolation’

‘Remember’

‘Love’

‘Well Well Well’

‘Look At Me’

‘God’

‘My Mummy’s Dead’

Lennon jammed inbetween the official recordings. While it is not known at this stage what will be on the box set, the group played covers of “When a Boy Meets a Girl”, “That’s All Right Mama”, “Glad All Over”, “Honey Don’t”, “Don’t Be Cruel”, “Hound Dog” and “Matchbox” during the sessions.

The Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band album was also recorded during the same sessions with the same core band of Ringo Starr on drums and Klaus Voormann on bass.

