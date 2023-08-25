Vika and Linda Cover Renée Geyer ‘Heading In The Right Direction’ for Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com

Vika & Linda Bull have recorded the Renée Geyer classic ‘Heading In the Right Direction’ as a tribute to Renée and to mark the 50th anniversary of Mushroom.

Reneé passed away on 23 January 2023.

‘Heading In The Right Direction’ was released on Reneé’s third solo album ‘Ready To Deal’ in 1975 and became her first top 40 hit.

Vika & Linda said in a statement, “We had to find our own way through the song by trying to avoid doing a direct copy of Renée’s version. Firstly, the obvious point of difference is that there are two of us singing it, so we began by looking at the arrangement and dividing up who would sing what. Then we made a conscious decision with our band to try a tougher and simpler approach to the music as a way to support the vocals. Our challenge was trying not to copy but rather pay homage to Renée.”

Reneé released her first album as a member of the band Sun 1972 in 1972. That album was recently released on CD for the first time ever on Aztec Records.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

