John Mayall Says His Touring Days Are Over - Noise11.com

John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mayall Says His Touring Days Are Over

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2021

in News

Blues legend John Mayall has decided to end his world of touring. The 87 year old performer is giving up the road.

In a statement John says:

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:
I have decided, due to the risks of the pandemic and my advancing age, that it is time for me to hang up my road shoes. As a result I will be radically reducing my touring schedule and will be limiting my performances to local shows near my home in California, and the occasional concert further afield. My epic road dog days however have come to an end. I want to thank my audience for all the wonderful decades of shows, your infectious enthusiasm for my music and for your support throughout my many musical incarnations. It has been a privilege to have spent my life doing what I love and having you along for the ride with me through all of it. I may not be travelling to your location, but I do want to continue to share my love of the Blues with you. I have a new musical offering coming your way in the form of my album “The Sun is Shining Down,” which will be released by Forty Below Records on January 21st, featuring my long-time rhythm section of Greg Rzab and Jay Davenport as well as some exciting special guests. I’m proud of what we came up with and excited to share it with you. I look forward to seeing those of you who can attend my local shows, and I will miss all of you who cannot, but as always, keep loving the Blues! —John Mayall

John Mayall has been performing around the world for more than 60 years. His 60s band John Mayall & The Blues Breakers gave Eric Clapton, John McVie, Peter Green, Jack Bruce, Mick Taylor, Andy Fraser and Mick Fleetwood all served there apprenticeship with Mayall.

British born John Mayall was awarded the OBE in 2005.

