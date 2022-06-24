Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Cover The Beach Boys ‘Caroline No’ - Noise11.com

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have another song from the upcoming ‘18’ album. Here is their cover of The Beach Boys classic ‘Caroline No’.
Brian Wilson has called ‘Caroline No’ the best song he had ever written. In the Beach Boys universe the song sits as the last track on the classic ‘Pet Sounds’. “That entire album was great support for me in horrible times. I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing. I was back living with my mum and dad. I thought, right, I’m not going sit around doing nothing. So, I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend. All that happened in what seemed like the same day,” reflects Jeff Beck.
The ‘18’ album is a 13 track record. Beck explains the album title: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
Of Beck, Depp adds, “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”
‘18’ will be released on 15 July.
JEFF BECK with special guest JOHNNY DEPP
June 24 Oslo Sentrum Scene
June 25 Kristiansund Tahiti Festival
June 27 Stockholm Annexet
June 28 Copenhagen Amager Bio
June 29 Randers Værket
June 30 Randers Værket
July 2 Oslo Sentrum Scene
July 3 Bergen Bergenhus Fortress
July 6 Offenbach Stadthalle
July 9 Monte Carlo Opera Garnier Monte Carlo
July 11 Prague Forum Karlin
July 13 Munich Tollwood Festival
July 14 Saint-Julien-en-Genevois Guitare en Scene 2022
July 15 Montreux Montreux Music & Convention Center
July 17 Perugia Arena Santa Giuliana
July 18 Brescia Gardone Riviera
July 20 Pordenone Parco San Valentino
July 21 Cattolica Arena della Regina
July 23 Vitrolles Jardin Sonore Festival
July 24 Marciac Jazz in Marciac
July 25 Paris L’Olympia
More dates TBA
*All dates subject to change
Johnny Depp also has European dates with The Hollywood Vampires, his other band with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook