Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Cover The Beach Boys ‘Caroline No’ - Noise11.com

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have another song from the upcoming ‘18’ album. Here is their cover of The Beach Boys classic ‘Caroline No’.

Brian Wilson has called ‘Caroline No’ the best song he had ever written. In the Beach Boys universe the song sits as the last track on the classic ‘Pet Sounds’. “That entire album was great support for me in horrible times. I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing. I was back living with my mum and dad. I thought, right, I’m not going sit around doing nothing. So, I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend. All that happened in what seemed like the same day,” reflects Jeff Beck.

The ‘18’ album is a 13 track record. Beck explains the album title: “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”

Of Beck, Depp adds, “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

‘18’ will be released on 15 July.

JEFF BECK with special guest JOHNNY DEPP

June 24 Oslo Sentrum Scene

June 25 Kristiansund Tahiti Festival

June 27 Stockholm Annexet

June 28 Copenhagen Amager Bio

June 29 Randers Værket

June 30 Randers Værket

July 2 Oslo Sentrum Scene

July 3 Bergen Bergenhus Fortress

July 6 Offenbach Stadthalle

July 9 Monte Carlo Opera Garnier Monte Carlo

July 11 Prague Forum Karlin

July 13 Munich Tollwood Festival

July 14 Saint-Julien-en-Genevois Guitare en Scene 2022

July 15 Montreux Montreux Music & Convention Center

July 17 Perugia Arena Santa Giuliana

July 18 Brescia Gardone Riviera

July 20 Pordenone Parco San Valentino

July 21 Cattolica Arena della Regina

July 23 Vitrolles Jardin Sonore Festival

July 24 Marciac Jazz in Marciac

July 25 Paris L’Olympia

More dates TBA

*All dates subject to change

Johnny Depp also has European dates with The Hollywood Vampires, his other band with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

