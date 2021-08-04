 Johnny Marr Signs With BMG - Noise11.com
Johnny Marr Signs With BMG

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2021

in News

Johnny Marr has inked a new global album deal with BMG.

Marr is thrilled to be continuing his long-standing relationship with the record label and is excited about the “new chapter” in his solo career.

He said: “I’m very pleased to be working with the people at BMG on this new chapter. It’s a good feeling.”

Alistair Norbury, BMG President Repertoire & Marketing UK said: “BMG have proudly represented Johnny Marr as a songwriter for many years, including publishing his three consecutive top 10 solo albums. The fact that he has decided to expand and deepen his relationship with BMG shows how well our holistic, artist-centric approach works. We are delighted to be the releasing partner for this outstanding new body of work.”

Johnny Marr – whose last studio album was 2018’s ‘Call the Comet’ – is currently busy working on new music.

Meanwhile, Marr is set to play a series of intimate shows in September.

The run will kick off at Leeds’ Stylus on September 20, before hitting up King George’s Hall in Blackburn on September 21, and playing a sold-out Electric Ballroom in London on September 23.

The trio of concerts will act as a warm-up for Johnny’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground support slot for Courteeners on September 25.

Johnny Marr hasn’t performed on stage since the 2018 BRIT Awards when he joined Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer for their performance of ‘No Time To Die’, the Bond theme for the upcoming 007 movie of the same name.

Johnny will also be the opening act on The Killers’ US tour in October 2022.

