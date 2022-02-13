Jon Farriss of INXS Is One Of The Canberra Protesters - Noise11.com

INXS drummer Jon Farriss was one of the protesters marching against vaccine mandates in Canberra on Saturday.

In a video to social media Farriss said, “I’m going on a road trip to Canberra and I’m inviting you to join us as sovereign living humans to stand unified down there as peaceful, respectful Australians in a non-violent way to have our numbers grow and be shown to make our voices heard. We’d really love to see you there, especially the Saturday”.

He added that it was meant to be all about “Love, peace, non-violent joy in our hearts and be respectful”.

Let's check in on Australia's aging rock icons pic.twitter.com/yB9hoKePI3 — celerysorbet (@CelerySorbet) February 9, 2022

10,000 people descended on Canberra on Saturday. Three people were arrested. One man drove his truck through a roadblock, two people were charged with breaching the peace. Over 100 people breached a fence on the lawns of Parliament House.

The protest led to road closures along Commonwealth Avenue and Northbourne Avenue. An assault took place at Canberra Harness Racing Club with one person hospitalised.

