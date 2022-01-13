KanYE West (Ye), Harry Styles, Billie Eilish To Headline Coachella FULL LINEUP - Noise11.com

KanYE West, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will headline the three days of Coachella 2022.

Australians on Coachella 2022 are Sampa The Great, Amy & The Sniffers, Flume, The Avalanches and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

One highlight will be Danny Elfman in concert.

Coachella 2022 will take place in Indio, California on April 15, 16 and 17 and again 22, 23 and 24.

Here is the full Coachella lineup for 2022.

100 gecs

21 Savage

Adam Port

Alaina Castillo

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

AMÉMÉ

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Ari Lennox

Arlo Parks

Arooj Aftab

ARTBAT

Baby Keem

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Belly

Big Sean

Billie Eilish

Bishop Briggs

Black Coffee

black midi

BROCKHAMPTON

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Caroline Polachek

Channel Tres

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Cole Knight

Conan Gray

Cordae

Crumb

Cuco

Current Joys

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Dear Humans

Denzel Curry

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Holographic

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

Ela Minus

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

EPIK HIGH

EYEDRESS

Fatboy Slim

88rising’s HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER

FINNEAS

Floating Points

Flume

Fred again..

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

Giveon

Griselda

Grupo Firme

Harry Styles

Hayden James

Holly Humberstone

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.D

Jamie xx

Japanese Breakfast

Jayda G

Jean Dawson

Jessie Reyez

John Summit

Joji

Karol G

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

L’Impératrice

Lane 8

Lawrence

Layla Benitez

Lil Baby

Logic1000

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Maggie Rogers

Måneskin

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Masego

Maxo Kream

Megan Thee Stallion

MEUTE

Miane

Michael Bibi

MIKA

Molchat Doma

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Purple Disco Machine

Raveena

Rich Brian

Richie Hawtin

Rina Sawayama

Role Model

Run The Jewels

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Sampa The Great

Satori

Skegss

SLANDER

slowthai

Snoh Aalegra

SOHMI

Solomun

Spiritualized

Steve Lacy

Still Woozy

Stromae

Surf Curse

Swedish House Mafia

Tchami

The Avalanches

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

The Chats

The Hu

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers

The Regrettes

TOKiMONSTA

Turnstile

Viagra Boys

Vince Staples

VNSSA

Wallows

Whipped Cream

Yard Act

Ye

Yola

