Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2022

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

‘To Barbra, With Love’ will take place in Melbourne on April 21, 22 and 23. Barbra Streisand will turn 80 on April 24.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Vanessa Scammell with arrangements by Nicholas Buc and choreographed by Cameron Mitchell.

Caroline O’Connor made her theatrical debut in 1982 in Oklahoma. She has been in Anastacia in New York, Rink in London and performed for Stephen Sondheim’s 80th at the Royal Albert Hall.

Katie Noonan’s bands include George and Elixir. She performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was the official Ambassador for the Adelaide Fringe in 2014.

Elise McCann has appeared in Merrily We Roll Along, Matilda The Musical, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door and Ryan Gonzalez has been in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Jersey Boys.

To Barbra, with Love
Thursday 21 April 2022, 7.30pm
Friday 22 April 2022, 7.30pm
Saturday 23 April 2022, 2.00pm & 7.30pm
Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tickets on sale now, visit mso.com.au

