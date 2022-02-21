Katie Noonan and Caroline O’Connor To Perform The Music of Barbra Streisand With The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - Noise11.com

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will mark the 80th birthday of legend Barbra Streisand with an event featuring Katie Noonan, Caroline O’Connor, Elise McCann and Ryan Gonzalez.

‘To Barbra, With Love’ will take place in Melbourne on April 21, 22 and 23. Barbra Streisand will turn 80 on April 24.

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Vanessa Scammell with arrangements by Nicholas Buc and choreographed by Cameron Mitchell.

Caroline O’Connor made her theatrical debut in 1982 in Oklahoma. She has been in Anastacia in New York, Rink in London and performed for Stephen Sondheim’s 80th at the Royal Albert Hall.

Katie Noonan’s bands include George and Elixir. She performed at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was the official Ambassador for the Adelaide Fringe in 2014.

Elise McCann has appeared in Merrily We Roll Along, Matilda The Musical, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door and Ryan Gonzalez has been in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Jersey Boys.

To Barbra, with Love

Thursday 21 April 2022, 7.30pm

Friday 22 April 2022, 7.30pm

Saturday 23 April 2022, 2.00pm & 7.30pm

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Tickets on sale now, visit mso.com.au

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



