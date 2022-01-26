 Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album - Noise11.com
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo

Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

by Paul Cashmere on January 26, 2022

in News

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

The 1992 concert was recorded at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town. Keith included a number of Stones tunes including ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Before They Make Me Run’ and ‘Happy’.

The X-Pensive Winos in 1992 were Keith Richards with drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Jordan (who recently drummed with the Rolling Stones on their 2021 No Filter Tour of the US), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalist’s Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

“This is the second time around & the Winos are kind of developing—and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world. It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.

“I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’ If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”

‘Main Offender’ came four years after the first Keith Richards solo album ‘Talk Is Cheap’. He has only released one other solo album ‘Crosseyed Heart’ in 2015.

The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Main Offender’ will be released on 18 March through BMG.

‘Main Offender’ Tracklisting
999
Wicked As It Seems
Eileen
Words Of Wonder
Yap Yap
Bodytalks
Hate It When You Leave
Runnin’ Too Deep
Will But You Won’t
Demon

‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ Tracklisting
Take It So Hard
999
Wicked As It Seems
How I Wish
Gimme Shelter
Hate It When You Leave
Before They Make Me Run
Eileen
Will But You Won’t
Bodytalks
Happy
Whip It Up

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

1 day ago
Gene Harris
Plans Revealed To Reintroduce the Lost Works Of 1950s Jazz Great Gene Harris

Plans are underway to restore the historic recordings of jazz musician Gene Harris.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton has claimed people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been "hypnotised" by public health messaging.

2 days ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

3 days ago
Nick Mason
Nick Mason Surprised By His Pink Floyd A Saucerful Of Secrets Tour Success

Nick Mason didn't know if people would be interested in 'A Saucerful of Secrets'.

3 days ago
Ronnie Spector
Ronnie Spector Dies At Age 78

Ronnie Spector, the singer for The Ronettes and one time wife of notorious producer Phil Spector, has died at the age of 78.

January 13, 2022
Rolling Stones stamps
The UK Rolls Out Rolling Stones Stamp Collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary.

January 12, 2022