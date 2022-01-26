Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album - Noise11.com

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.
The 1992 concert was recorded at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town. Keith included a number of Stones tunes including ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Before They Make Me Run’ and ‘Happy’.
The X-Pensive Winos in 1992 were Keith Richards with drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Jordan (who recently drummed with the Rolling Stones on their 2021 No Filter Tour of the US), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalist’s Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.
“This is the second time around & the Winos are kind of developing—and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world. It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.
“I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’ If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”
‘Main Offender’ came four years after the first Keith Richards solo album ‘Talk Is Cheap’. He has only released one other solo album ‘Crosseyed Heart’ in 2015.
The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Main Offender’ will be released on 18 March through BMG.
‘Main Offender’ Tracklisting
999
Wicked As It Seems
Eileen
Words Of Wonder
Yap Yap
Bodytalks
Hate It When You Leave
Runnin’ Too Deep
Will But You Won’t
Demon
‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ Tracklisting
Take It So Hard
999
Wicked As It Seems
How I Wish
Gimme Shelter
Hate It When You Leave
Before They Make Me Run
Eileen
Will But You Won’t
Bodytalks
Happy
Whip It Up
