Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album - Noise11.com

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

The 1992 concert was recorded at the Town & Country Club in Kentish Town. Keith included a number of Stones tunes including ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Before They Make Me Run’ and ‘Happy’.

The X-Pensive Winos in 1992 were Keith Richards with drummer and long-time collaborator Steve Jordan (who recently drummed with the Rolling Stones on their 2021 No Filter Tour of the US), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and backing vocalist’s Bernard Fowler and Babi Floyd.

“This is the second time around & the Winos are kind of developing—and if I can keep those guys together for as long as I can, it’s one of the best bands in the world. It’s a very intriguing band and the potential is only just starting to show itself. If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is.

“I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’ If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”

‘Main Offender’ came four years after the first Keith Richards solo album ‘Talk Is Cheap’. He has only released one other solo album ‘Crosseyed Heart’ in 2015.

The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Main Offender’ will be released on 18 March through BMG.

‘Main Offender’ Tracklisting

999

Wicked As It Seems

Eileen

Words Of Wonder

Yap Yap

Bodytalks

Hate It When You Leave

Runnin’ Too Deep

Will But You Won’t

Demon

‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ Tracklisting

Take It So Hard

999

Wicked As It Seems

How I Wish

Gimme Shelter

Hate It When You Leave

Before They Make Me Run

Eileen

Will But You Won’t

Bodytalks

Happy

Whip It Up

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



