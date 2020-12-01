Keith Richards Has A New Lyric Video for ‘Run Rudolph Run’ - Noise11.com

Keith Richards’ Christmas song ‘Run Rudolph Run’ has a new Christmas video.

Keith releases the Chuck Berry penned Christmas song in 1978. Jimmy Cliff’s ‘The Harder They Come’ was the b-side.

It was the one and only solo Keith Richards song until ‘Take It So Hard’ came along 10 years later.

Keith recently reissued his 1991 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988’ as an expanded box set.

2020 also saw the release of an expanded Rolling Stones ‘Goats Head Soup’.

There was also a Stones live DVD from the Steel Wheels tour.

Stones fans were also treated to a brand new song during Covid ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

