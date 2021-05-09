 Kurt Cobain's FBI File Puts To Rest All The Conspiracy Theories - Noise11.com
Kurt Cobain, music news, noise11.com

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain’s FBI File Puts To Rest All The Conspiracy Theories

by Music-News.com on May 10, 2021

in News

An FBI file about the death of Kurt Cobain has been released to the public for the first time.

The 10-page file was quietly posted online last month, and is mostly made up of letters in which the writers call into question the nature of the Nirvana frontman’s 1994 passing, which was ruled a suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a heroin binge.

However, conspiracy theories have surrounded the manner of the 27-year-old’s death for decades, and FBI officials were forced to respond to claims suggesting the musician’s loss should be investigated as a murder, instead of a suicide, reports Rolling Stone.

In one note, dated September 2003, one person, whose name has been redacted, wrote, “I believe a great injustice might have been committed in the case of Kurt Cobain.

“I’m writing you in hopes for your help to press for a reexamination of Mr. Cobain’s death. Millions of fans around the world would like to see the inconsistencies surrounding the death cleared up once and for all. It is sad to think that an injustice of this nature can be allowed in the United States.”

An FBI agent replied with a generic response, which read: “We appreciate your concern that Mr. Cobain may have been the victim of a homicide. Most homicide investigations generally fall within the jurisdiction of state or local authorities.

“In order for the FBI to initiate an investigation of any complaint we receive, specific facts must be present to indicate that a violation of federal law within our investigative jurisdiction has occurred.”

“Based on the limited information you provided, we are unable to identify any violation of federal law within the investigative jurisdiction of the FBI,” it continued. “We are, therefore, unable to take any investigative action in this case.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tegan and Sara, Noise11, Photo
Tegan & Sara High School Memoir To Be Adapted For TV

Sister duo Tegan & Sara's High School memoir is to be adapted for a TV show.

14 hours ago
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
Michael Stipe Helps Name Ant Species

R.E.M. star Michael Stipe has helped a top German entomologist and a research associate at Yale University name a new ant species.

4 days ago
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
The Baby Animals Postpone 30th Anniversary Tour

The Baby Animals have postponed their 30th anniversary tour that was due to start in June.

4 days ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton To Take Music Is Love On Tour

With the absence of international tours, Australian artists are upscaling to some of their biggest tours in years. Richard Clapton has announced his Music Is Love Australian tour, taking him to major venues across Australia’s biggest cities including Melbourne’s Palais Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize

Bruce Springsteen is set to be honoured with the Woody Guthrie prize.

4 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnston Joins Foo Fighters for Back In Black

AC/DC’s Brian Johnston turned up with Foo Fighters at the Vax Live 2021 event in Los Angeles on Sunday and belted out his AC/DC classic ‘Back In Black’.

5 days ago
Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

6 days ago